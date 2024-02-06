Organic gastronomy, vegan innovation and flavor technology





February 6, 2024 — Stakeholders from the organic food value chain will gather again at the annual Biofach show in Nuremberg, Germany, to pilot new processing innovations and end products in the sector. Food Materials First previews key highlights ahead of next week's event (February 13-16).

At the trade fair, visitors can explore and participate in various forums and networking hubs, such as the 'Fachhandelstreff' hub for specialty retailers and the 'Initiatives and NGOs' hub, designed to foster dialogue on specific topics. can.

A new feature of Biofach 2024 is the HoReCa – GV & Gastro Hub, a “communication space” for interested parties and representatives of the outdoor catering and hospitality sector. Catering industry experts come together to experience best practice examples and gain inspiration.

Aromatech introduces energy-boosting protein biscuits infused with organic flavors such as bergamot and acai (Image courtesy of Aromatech). “In this new area, we will create an interactive networking space and provide many opportunities to increase knowledge and share experiences.” Participants will also benefit from a program that will help them optimize their own business processes. We can gain valuable insights,” said Steffen Waris, Director of Biofach.

“The format is aimed at communication and includes pitch sessions, work spaces and communication areas to encourage interaction. The digital guide to outdoor catering rounds out the program nicely.”

Biofach will also host the Sustainable Future Lab, which will provide a “new, open and collaborative interactive space” to initiate discussions on the green transformation of global food.

“Through the Sustainable Future Lab at Biofach 2024, we aim to foster discussion and co-creative input on the future of the organic sector and the ecologically sustainable food revolution. This new event series It adds yet another dimension to the interaction and interaction space at Biofach,” says Barbara Böck, Marketing Director for Biofach and Vivaness at Nürnberg Messe.

“And we also want to tackle controversial and ambiguous problems and invite the community to develop solutions in workshops and other interactive formats.”

During the first three days of the trade fair, Sustainable Future Lab will host four different events and a total of six sessions. Key topics include best practices and crisis management in the organic sector, the future of the organic sector, issues of intergenerational dialogue, and the impact of corporate culture on sustainable change.

These talks will begin at IFOAM EU Business Talks, which will be held immediately after the trade fair opens on 13 February, under the heading “Organic Insights 2024: Shaping the future of sustainable business”.

Organic Product Spotlight High-end adventurous flavors, healthy indulgence and sustainability remain prominent brand drivers and are expected to feature prominently at the show.

Among the final product innovations, Aromatech introduces new versions of organic flavors. The company will feature a selection of top organic flavors incorporated into delicious applications.

Aromatech's R&I Laboratory introduces innovative savory and sweet applications. Highlights include an innovative hummus where visitors can experience a variety of flavors: grapefruit and Madagascar pepper, garlic and basil, organically blended for a “subtle and original” twist.

Additionally, Aromatech plans to introduce protein biscuits infused with organic flavors such as bergamot and acai, positioned as an energy-boosting snack option.

Meanwhile, in the vegan sweet segment, Agrana introduces a rice-based vegan soft ice cream, further developed for Biofach and available in the form of two new organic flavor options: blackcurrant and blueberry and mango. The low-carb formula and rich fiber content enhance the product's soft, creamy texture.

Agrana's vegan ice cream display offers other adventurous options such as creamy oat ice cream with a salted caramel swirl and two exotic sorbets made with dragon fruit and a blend of mango and passion fruit. It also includes concepts.

The company's range of organic products also extends to the starch sector. The company will focus on certified organic commodities such as potatoes, corn, waxy corn and wheat to produce organic starch for downstream processing industries.

“Awareness towards sustainable and healthy lifestyles, including the consumption of organic foods, is particularly increasing among consumers in Europe, particularly Germany and Austria. Agrana is capitalizing on this trend with its wide range of plant-based organic foods. We can now rely on our long-standing expertise and synergies in all business segments,” comments Stefan Buettner, CEO of Agrana.

TREND-DRIVEN CHOCOLATE INNOVATION Leveraging its clean label positioning and flavor exploration, Herza Chocolade will showcase four new organic chocolate lines. Visitors to the company's booth will be offered these specialties in the form of ice cream, muesli, porridge, snacks and garnishes.

“In developing the NobleChoc series, Herza aimed for flavors that are particularly popular these days. The result is six noble combinations with traditional elements such as caramel, nougat and coffee,” the brand details. doing.

“Gently melting caramelized chocolate leaves and caramelized crunchy coconut flour sugar are perfect for serving and garnishing ice creams, muesli, porridge and snack products. Creamy milk chocolate with finely rolled caramelized milk powder. The same applies to leaves.”

For summer flavours, Herza offers a “fruity accent” in the form of chopped yogurt chocolate with strawberry bits and a touch of vanilla.

To add a “strong cocoa note” to your ice cream, muesli, or snack products, serve with high-coffee mocha chocolate leaves and crunchy roasted coffee pieces for a more intense flavour. Accented with a pinch of sea salt.

For nut lovers, Herza offers milk chocolate chips with nougat and additional hazelnut paste.

Clean Label and Caramel Chocolate Line Targeting clean label demand, Herza will also be showcasing its PureChoc Perfection line, which features six organic products that are free of refined sugar, dairy, and grains.

The brand details say, “It features a natural flavor that perfectly fits what consumers are looking for right now: pure, authentic luxury, not too sweet and definitely vegan.” It is written. “For example, organic orange leaves contain only two ingredients: cocoa mass and orange oil.”

Oat powder and tiger nut flour are used as milk substitutes, along with protein powder from sunflower seeds.

Other chocolates in this range are based on cocoa mass and cocoa butter and are individually flavored with spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, vanilla, tonka bean and chili.

As caramel continues to be popular in the market, Herza has created three types of organic caramel leaves. The strong scent is accompanied by caramelized chocolate leaves, sweetened with natural coconut flour sugar.

For a mild caramel flavor, Herza makes chocolate leaves sweetened with sugar. The third product type is designed for vegans. The leaves in the caramel cocoa butter glaze have the natural sweetness of date powder, and oat powder replaces milk.

Food Materials First will be reporting live from the Biofach 2024 show floor in Nuremberg, Germany next week, sharing first-hand coverage of the show.

benjamin ferrer

To contact our editorial team, please email us at [email protected].

