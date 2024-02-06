Assessing the quality of microcredentials is difficult





While most parents and educators are generally supportive of students pursuing careers other than a degree after high school, a new survey from American Student Assistance and Jobs for the Future finds that many It has been shown that there is a lack of information about the quality of the programs available.

To reach these conclusions, ASA and JFF commissioned research technology firm Morning Consult to survey 1,000 parents and 500 high school teachers and career guidance counselors in the summer of 2023. The results were published today in a report titled Beyond Degrees. It includes the results of a joint survey of 1,100 non-university students conducted during the same period.

Susan Acevedo Moyer, a co-author of the report and director of the JFF's Multipathways Initiative, said this information is still invalid and is happening. Learners want to know from their parents what these options are. And in fact, parents depend on educators to show learners options. It was interesting to see this dynamic in the ecosystem where parents are trusting educators to help learners make actionable decisions, but we know that's not happening. .

Two out of three students surveyed who were not pursuing a microcredential, such as a certificate, practicum, or bootcamp, said they would have considered pursuing a microcredential if they had more information. .

Among students pursuing a career path other than a degree, 67 percent of female respondents and 63 percent of male respondents said they went to their parents for guidance on which programs to apply to. In contrast, 13 percent of female students and 20 percent of male students attended a career guidance counselor or mentor in high school.

At the same time, a majority of parents said that educators are the most trusted source of support and guidance for their children about post-secondary education, but they are not prepared to help their children make the transition from high school to college to careers. Only 26% of parents thought it was adequate.

Of all students surveyed, including those enrolled in non-degree programs and those without any post-secondary education, high school guidance counselors influenced their decision to pursue post-secondary education. Only a quarter responded. However, of the roughly half of parents who knew about microcredentials, 42% said their primary source for learning more about microcredentials was their educator.

87% of parents said they thought their child would have some interest in learning more about microcredentials, and the most appealing aspects of the non-degree pathway include low cost and He said it included recognition that it would take less time to complete than earning a degree and would lead to future degrees. Employment with good salary.

Educators also support microcredentials. According to the survey, 79% had heard of non-degree programs and 86% said they supported students choosing non-degree programs rather than attending college.

However, 35% said they think employers give preferential treatment to applicants with degrees, and 33% said they don't know how to judge the quality of a program. Despite that hesitation, the educator said 84% were interested in learning more about career options beyond their degree.

It's not so much that educators don't know about non-degree pathways. But what they're wondering about, Acevedo-Moyer said, is whether employers actually intend to hire through these particular types of channels. They feel it can be harmful if they tell students not to go to college and employers won't hire them because they don't have a degree.

Lack of data

Another hesitation is the lack of information about the quality of these programs.

There is no large amount of result data. Acevedo Moyer said he doesn't know about all the effects. So, again, educators may hesitate because they want to make sure they put their students on the right path.

Although there has been a proliferation of microcredential programs in recent years, particularly those offered by third-party companies such as LinkedIn Learning, the federal government's main higher education database, the Integrated Higher Education Data System, primarily has , with a slight 4-year bias. For the first time, it is targeting full-time students, said Nicole Smith, chief economist at Georgetown University's Education and Workforce Center.

Many microcredential programs are part-time by definition. And those students may not be first-time students, making it difficult to track, Smith said, adding that non-credit programs are especially difficult to track. It can be difficult to fully capture the labor market benefits of these programs.

The survey also found that only 28% of parents would be disappointed if their child did not attend a two- or four-year high school. This is consistent with other recent reports on the growing public perception that getting a degree is not important. Worth the cost.

Although there is less microcredential outcomes data available, a Lumina Foundation report released in January found that those with industry or college credentials are at least 10-100 more likely to earn an industry or college credential than workers with only a high school diploma. It shows that the number of US residents earning 15 percent higher incomes is decreasing. The Center on Education and the Workforce predicts that by 2031, 42% of jobs will require at least a bachelor's degree.

We currently have a tight labor market, which is good for employees. Even if you don't have a bachelor's degree, you can jump into the job market and do pretty well, Smith said. What worries me is when the tide will turn. Earning a bachelor's degree not only opens you up to more opportunities, but it also gives you a little more stability in a potentially volatile market.

With limited data on non-degree pathways, one of the best ways to assess their quality, said Sharin Jyotishi, senior adviser on education, labor and the future of work at New America, a leftist Washington, D.C., think tank. said the following: This is stackability, the ability for students to apply their qualifications towards a degree, which usually means higher future earnings.

Non-degree pathways are affordable and quick, which at best lead to immediate employment, or at least a job earning a local living wage, and establish a credential for lifelong learning through to degree completion. This will be an educational program. Beyond that, he said. What I would like to see the field focus on is how to make stackable pathways a reality rather than a proposal. That is our best safety net against unproven programs.

