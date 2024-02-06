Innovation under attack: Israeli reservists' app helps save soldiers' lives





Two Army reservists, a well-known musician and a strategic advisor, have created a new life-saving application for the Army during the Gaza War called Digital 101, a medical evacuation documentation form for soldiers injured in the field. Developed by Ami Reese, keyboardist and music producer of the famous band Knesiyat Hazesher, which means “church of the heart” in Hebrew, and Jan Gatesgory, a strategic consultant for international companies, the application record medical conditions and movements. A look at the scene from the point of initial treatment at the scene until arrival at the hospital, including details about treatment at each point by military medics, search and rescue teams, helicopter doctors, and various hospitals.

Ami Rees and Jan Gatesgory with Digital 101 cards.

(Credit: Gadi Kablo)

“The first goal is to communicate information between treatment points,” Gaitsgory explains. For example, if a wounded soldier receives anesthesia during initial treatment, those who treat them in the next phase will know this and will not assume that they are unconscious and will administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation or other We will not attempt unnecessary treatments. The second goal is research. It's about collecting all the data and drawing conclusions about which protection is more effective, which areas are important to protect, which treatments are important to carry out in the field, etc.

Mr. Rees, 47, and Mr. Gatesgoley, 27, served in the IDF's Shardag and Nahal units, respectively, but were not initially called up as reservists. Reese spent the first few days after Oct. 7 driving other reservists around the country in his car. Both men were looking for a way to help and came together with a volunteer group that helps the IDF procure equipment, which has raised millions of dollars. This connection led them both to enlist as reservists in the Medical Corps to further assist in acquiring equipment.

“We had no idea what 101 was,” Reese said. “A few days after helping bring medical equipment into the country, Lt. Col. Orel Ben Ishai, assistant chief medical officer, approached us. He said the military had been working for several years to develop a digital 101 form. He wanted us to take over that. This project started largely because of him.”

So what do musicians and strategic consultants know about application development? “I don't know anything about technology. I'm a human being. Jan led on that side,” Reese says. Masu. And Gatesgory said, “Ami maintains contact with units and teams on the ground, and that's one of the reasons why this worked so well. There are so many things that doctors and medical personnel have to deal with. “It's not easy to introduce technology products in the middle of a war.” This is mainly due to Ami's personal approach and close relationships. ”

Mr. Rees and Mr. Gatesgoley met with teams and medical personnel on the ground to learn about their needs and challenges. This includes Unit 669, the Israeli Defense Force's search and rescue unit, which has been a partner in the application's implementation since the beginning. Responsible for most of the evacuation of wounded soldiers. The two approached KHealth, a data-driven digital health company developing his platform, and volunteered to build the application. The budget was funded by funds raised by the private-sector organization where Mr. Rees and Mr. Gatesgory first met.

The current application is the fourth version, developed over about two months during the war. Because internet-connected devices are prohibited in Gaza and Lebanon, the application is on a tablet that does not rely on internet access to collect data. In previous versions, data transfer was done by connecting one tablet to another, but it didn't work well or fast enough for evacuation teams. The version currently in use in the field uses evacuation cards, which connect to a tablet to transfer data.

Another challenge concerns medical confidentiality. “Every injured person on scene has an evacuation card with a number on it; there is no name identification,” Reese explains. “The card connects to the tablet and the data is transferred. When the soldier arrives at the hospital, he is identified and the number becomes his name. The feedback received from the field has been great, he added.”

It's not a very complicated technology, so why hasn't it been developed until now?

“This is not a complex technology, especially not in the world of AI, but it was important to focus on the user experience and make it useful, fast, and accessible. However, it has not been successful since then, and Gatesgory says it is still in the pilot stage.

“It took two crazy people months to make their world all their own,” Reese said. He added that in addition to KHealth, other collaborators included Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Associate Professor Elon Glassberg. Deputy CMO, Lt. Col. Dr. Avi Benoff; Lieutenant Colonel Ben Ishai. and Major M, commander of the 669th Medical Unit. They believed in us, supported us, gave us freedom, vehicles, weapons, and sent us on missions. ”

What has been the reaction from the field?

“It's fully operational,” Reese said. “More than 750 wounded soldiers passed through the system. There were 300 tablets in Gaza and another 300 in the north, and the application was submitted to the chief of staff. Before the application was submitted, Manual form completion rates were very low, between 7 and 7.-11%, and are now around 70%, all within two months of implementation.”

Gatesgory said: “Filling out forms in the field is complicated when you need a pen and a hard surface to write on. Everything is under fire and the priority is treating the injured. We constantly provide feedback online. “Sometimes we would get a call from the medical officer while the helicopter was on its way to the hospital. The way we worked was always to get feedback and make improvements along the way. Not everything was rosy; There was also some negative feedback.”

Mr. Reese says: “I remember arriving at the scene and two doctors throwing the tablet on the floor, because ultimately it was a technology that was introduced in the middle of a war, and not everyone likes technology. But it didn't knock us out, it just broke the tablet.'' “The key moment was when the commander of the medical corps in 669 asked how well this product worked.'' “But when he wrote me that first criticism, he wrote me a letter saying it was a bad idea. Now he's one of the people who loves and speaks highly of this product.” When we wrote the letter, that moment could have been the end of the project or an opportunity to improve it. Most of the medical teams wanted to help and provide more ideas.”

Do you think it's a life-saving product?

“Although this is not blood or medicine, doctors in the field believe it improves treatment management, eliminates the need for someone to shout in your ear or remember what is being said, and provides clearer images. They say you can get it,” Gatesgory said. “No one expects anyone to produce documentation in lieu of providing treatment. If you have a choice between evacuating someone or collecting data, extract the form and leave it behind. If so, it will be helpful.”

“Transferring information from the battlefield is a complex issue,” Dr. Benoff added. “Doctors in hospitals have time to stand in front of patients and write, but not in a combat situation. We are a constantly learning military, and there are no solutions we can adopt like medical devices. In recent years, we've tried to crack the product, but we've never really succeeded, because trying to document while being shot at or in the middle of a complex operational situation is very difficult. It's difficult and in most applications we don't have monitors or devices in the field because we don't want them to be discovered or someone to extract information from them.

“The Digital 101 project has been around for years, but we couldn't do it. We wouldn't have succeeded without Ami and Jan's ability to understand the challenges. “They go to the field, understand the problem, go to software development and come back again.” “We're already thinking about the next steps: collecting data, recording it, converting it to text, A wristband or a watch with the ability to take a photo. We have a product that can be used in the field. This is a unique development.”

Reese and Gates Gorey have been in the Reserves for four months now, and are dedicated to the mission 24/7. When they talk about the product, they have a noticeable glow and have even more ideas on how to take the product a few steps further. “For me, it was a life-changing project,” says Reese.

Throughout his reserve service, Reese continued to perform with Knesiyat Haseshel for displaced persons, wounded soldiers, and soldiers. He regularly produces big shows like “Singing in the Square,” and says Digital 101 isn't all that different from managing performances at Caesarea. It's about bringing people together and thinking strategically. ”

“He always carries an accordion in his car,” Gatesgory says of Reese. “He is shy, and when we go to the field together, we will say that he is from Knesiyat Hasher.”

“When 669 found out about it, I said he could play with me and I'd come with the accordion, and we played the Kuneziyat song together,” Reese recalls. myself. “

