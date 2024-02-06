Emerging markets: What is the technological tipping point?





Dive into the dynamics of technology evolution in emerging markets with Tana Parris, Director of Open Source Programs at S44. See how standards, accessibility, and a user-centric focus shape the path to seamless innovation.

Innovation is both the fuel and the fire for emerging markets. These can power exciting new experiences, simplify or automate tasks, and modernize long-standing processes. But often, obstacles stand in the way of success.

Let's take electric vehicles (EVs) as an example. There is no shortage of money, manufacturers, or attention in the market. And from the Chevrolet Volt to the Porsche Taycan, there are consumer choices for almost every budget. On the surface, the EV market may be at a tipping point and just a few steps away from becoming mainstream, but a closer look reveals significant barriers to adoption.

So what's holding back the emerging EV market? The technology experience of owning an EV still doesn't meet consumer expectations, especially when it comes to charging. A recent study revealed that U.S. drivers are hesitant to buy an EV because of too many EV charging stationsOpens in a new window. And for current EV owners, public charging lacks the standard experience and reliability of traditional gas pumps. There is still a lot of room for improvement when it comes to navigating different apps, payment methods, and physical charging adapters across public chargers.

EV drivers aren't the only ones facing this complexity. The proprietary software that many EV chargers currently run can be difficult to diagnose and fix if a problem occurs. This is one of the reasons why manufacturers and vendors struggle with uptime and why chargers across the country are unavailable when drivers need them most.

So how can companies embrace the constant demand for innovation and reduce turbulence on the road? They are focusing on these common technology goals that have contributed to the success of many emerging markets. Masu.

3 tech tips to adopt in emerging markets

Emerging markets often begin with large inflows of capital and efforts to address pressing problems. They find white space to solve new problems, such as EV charging, or they find cracks and challenge traditional solutions to gain traction. The introduction of new technology is disruptive, sometimes disruptive, and not without stumbles.

After initial launch, three standard technology milestones will be integrated to reduce early adoption challenges for both users and manufacturers. Standardization, accessibility, and customer experience. The faster technicians reach these milestones, the higher their chances of success.

1. Standardization

Emerging markets are seeing a lot of bespoke initiatives, rework and customization. Because early experiments have high risks and rewards, it is common to piece together components to create a minimum viable product (MVP). This is essential for bringing new technologies to market as it allows for testing and gives users something to react to. After the initial push, progress stalls due to the ad hoc nature of MVP. Ironically, the sooner successful innovations are simplified and standardized, the better the experience for everyone involved.

EV charging currently uses many proprietary software solutions and is becoming more standardized to improve the experience for drivers, charge point operators (CPOs), and developers. Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) and Open Charge Point Interface (OCPI) are two major standards. OCPP provides a standard communication framework between charging hardware and software backends. Similarly, OCPI enables interoperability between charging station operators and e-mobility service providers, making it easier for a driver to use his EV chargers from different networks with a more consistent experience.

2. Accessibility

GitHub is the go-to software repository for developers. why? Because software accessibility is one of the main drivers of adoption. An analysis by GitHubOpens a new window shows that a whopping 97% of apps use open source software, and GitHub makes over 400 million open source contributions annually. Even proprietary software vendors are building on open source, as evidenced by a software bill of materials that shows all the open source software used in the commercial stack.

Using and contributing to open source projects in emerging markets improves accessibility not only for individual vendors but for the market as a whole. This will accelerate innovation across the industry, which is essential to increasing the adoption of EVs. The open source community demands quality and interoperability to enable software to be integrated into the infrastructure of different companies and markets.

For EV charging, open source stacks with charger management software, firmware, and connector solutions have emerged, making standard technology available to everyone. This is a huge step forward for the EV charging industry.

Learn more: Rethinking urban mobility through a comprehensive platform

3. Customer experience

In addition to open source and standards, one of the key shifts is not about the keyboard, but the end-user experience. Competition can be fierce in the technology market, but customers care little about petty disputes over who got there first or that company X will make more money than his company Y. .

The industry-wide goal of providing a great user experience is essential to helping emerging technologies scale. Communities, including open source communities, combine resources and disseminate knowledge. In competitive markets, manufacturers very often struggle to maintain their technological edge, and it's no wonder. However, when the benefits of standardization, accessibility, and a focus on customer experience are combined, there are significant benefits for both businesses and customers.

Build a new EV charging network with these tips

Without a doubt, the electric vehicle market is nearing a tipping point. Still, before EVs can cross the chasm and become widely adopted, the industry needs to build an EV charging network that supports drivers. Open standards, accessible open source software, and a dedication to customer experience will help EVs become the new standard of driving.

How are you navigating disruption in emerging markets? Why do you think standardization is critical to technology success? Let us know on FacebookOpens a new window, XOpens a new window, or LinkedInOpens a new window. We look forward to hearing from you!

Image source: Shutterstock

