Discovery Education Services wins multiple Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence





Charlotte, North Carolina. (Tuesday, February 6, 2024) Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence recognized multiple Discovery Education products as his 2023 Best Products. Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023 recognizes outstanding educational technology over the past 12 months. Support teachers, students, and education professionals in the classroom for professional development or general management of educational resources and learning. Discovery Education is a global edtech leader that fosters curiosity with cutting-edge digital platforms, wherever learning happens.

For more than 41 years, the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence has recognized outstanding products and services in the field of educational technology. Entries for the Best of 2023 Award were judged based on feature set, innovation, perceived value, and ease of use.

At the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence Awards: Best of 2023, Discovery Education won in the following categories:

Discovery Education Experience Elementary and Secondary Category By connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-based content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources. Discovery Education Experience facilitates engaging instruction that: These resources from trusted partners align with state and national standards and help educators bring the outside world into everyday teaching and learning. Through expanded and enduring partnerships with Microsoft Teams, Google Classroom, Schoology, Canvas, Brightspace, and with Clever, it's easier than ever to integrate experiences into your existing information technology architecture.

DreamBox Reading Plus by Discovery Education Key Categories DreamBox Reading Plus by Discovery Education is an online reading and writing solution for students ages 3-12. This adaptive program increases silent reading fluency, comprehension, vocabulary, and motivation. Specifically, we measure and monitor each student's motivation and confidence as a reader and provide individualized instruction and intervention to diverse learners, including multilingual learners and students with special educational needs. The program boasts a vast library of engaging literature selections, complies with national and state standards, has demonstrated strong evidence of impact, and is a comprehensive solution for literacy development. It has become.

Discovery Education's DreamBox Math Secondary CategoryDiscovery Education's DreamBox Math is an online math program for kindergarten through grade 8 that supplements basic instruction in the classroom or at home, and is designed to improve math performance through several Independently verified by a third party research organization. With more than 3.857 billion instructional minutes per year, DreamBox dynamically adapts to your learners and provides personalized lessons available in English and Spanish. The platform also provides actionable reports, tools for differentiation, and content-specific professional development for teachers.

Mystery Science Primary Category Mystery Science provides kindergarten through fifth grade educators with easy-to-use, open, hands-on lessons that inspire students to love science. Each lesson begins by asking questions that are often asked by young students. Students then explore these questions through interactive videos featuring real-world visuals that foster a sense of wonder and actively support student participation in the accompanying discussion prompts. Mystery Science simplifies teacher preparation and makes it easy to incorporate this resource into classroom instruction. Plus, all science lessons from Kindergarten to Grade 5 are now available in Spanish, with authentic Spanish narration and on-screen Spanish text (discussion questions, vocabulary, step-by-step instructions) An accompanying video is provided. Editable, ready-to-use worksheets and assessments are available in both English and Spanish.

Discovery Education Science Techbook by Secondary Category The Discovery Education Science Techbook series is a comprehensive, research-backed science solution for kindergarten through 12th grade. Used in classrooms across the United States, Science Techbooks encourage engagement with unique, phenomenon-based, interactive digital content and accompanying print resources. Virtual and hands-on investigations, STEM activities, and instructional support within the Techbook enhance the delivery of effective, blended instruction in-person or remotely. ScienceTechbook offers tailored teacher guides that provide unit, concept, and lesson summaries, standardized connections, and differentiated activities to inform instructional planning and guide learning in three dimensions. To do. The Teacher Edition also offers flexible pacing options, embedded teacher notes, and learning pathways that support diverse learners.

2023 will undoubtedly be remembered as the year of AI, and there were many examples of products integrating a variety of innovative technologies to help improve teaching and learning, said Christine Weiser, Content Director, Technology & Learning. says. Congratulations to all the award winners who supported innovation in their schools.

Learn more about the Tech & Learning Best of 2023 awards program and other winners here.

Jeremy Cowdrey, CEO of Discovery Education, said: “We are grateful to Tech & Learning for carefully reviewing all submissions and recognizing several Discovery Education solutions as outstanding in 2023. I will.” This recognition validates Discovery Education's commitment to providing educators and students with best-in-class digital learning solutions that support improved academic performance and ensures our team continues to innovate on behalf of all learners. We will encourage you to do so. ”

To learn more about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions, visit www.discoveryeducation.com. Also, stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Discovery Education Discovery Education is a global edtech leader that supports learning wherever it happens with cutting-edge digital platforms. Through award-winning multimedia content, instructional support, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences that engage all students and drive higher academic achievement worldwide. Let us help you achieve your goals. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and their 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in more than 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., Discovery Education partners with school districts, states, and trusted organizations to deliver cutting-edge education technology solutions that support the success of all learners. Provided to teachers. Explore the future of education at www.discoveryeducation.com.

