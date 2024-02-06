Accelerators, incubators and other innovation programs





DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 (Globe Newswire) — The company profile for "UBS Group – Digital Transformation Strategy" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into UBS's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategy, innovation programs, technology initiatives, estimated ICT budget, and major ICT contracts.

UBS Group (UBS) is a wealth management, banking, asset management and investment banking solutions company. The company's wealth management services consist of philanthropy, retirement and financial planning, international business solutions, and advisory.

UBS Personal & Corporate Banking's product portfolio consists of lending and investment and transaction banking. The company's wealth management services include traditional and alternative investments and platform services. The firm's investment banking activities include research, foreign exchange, risk management, advisory, and equity and debt capital markets activities. We serve high-net-worth individuals, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and corporations through our branch offices, online portal, and relationship managers.

The UBS Strategy Development Lab is comprised of engineers, scientists, and programmers who leverage technology and data to help clients generate insights that enhance their business models. The lab researches smart coverage, digital business transformation, AI, machine learning, e-commerce, and a variety of other evolving areas. Among other initiatives, the lab implemented machine learning technology on data within the UBS Bond Port fixed income platform to customize liquidity for clients.

UBS has been operating a digital center in Hong Kong (China) since 2017, providing a platform for clients to engage with high-tech startups and build collaboration through activities such as industry roundtables, startup speed dating, and workshops. . By organizing industry technology and social events, we help clients analyze the impact of innovative technologies in their industries, identify opportunities, and address challenges. The hub leverages technologies such as 3D printing, augmented and mixed reality, and robotics.

UBS's digital transformation strategy aims to make services faster and more responsive, and more convenient for customers. The company has developed an innovative service model that caters to clients' individual needs and preferences based on a scalable digital platform, delivering personalized, relevant, on-time and seamless services. I am.

UBS has made further progress by leveraging technology as a differentiator through simplification, automation and improved user experience. To modernize our technology assets and strengthen our cybersecurity position, we removed approximately 39,000 legacy technology components and retired more than 600 applications.

To support its ambitions, UBS has established a technology strategy based on five key pillars. (i) Agile@UBS, a unified approach to working agile across the enterprise to become faster and more adaptable. (ii) Engineering excellence that succeeds in making technical excellence a differentiator and attracts and retains the best engineers by creating and promoting a culture of digital excellence. (iii) Quarterly business reviews and digital roadmaps to help you manage your technology investment portfolio in a strategic and flexible manner. (iv) automation to increase efficiency and effectiveness; (v) modern technologies that accelerate digitalization and efficiency; As of December 31, 2022, 65% of UBS's applications were on public or private clouds.

