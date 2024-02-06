Meta begins labeling AI-generated images on Instagram and FacebookExBulletin





Meta, the owner of Instagram and Facebook, plans to start labeling images created with leading artificial intelligence tools in the coming months amid growing concerns about the potential for AI to mislead.Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images .

When an AI-generated image of the pope wearing a puffy white coat went viral last year, internet users debated whether he was really that stylish. A fake image of arrested former President Donald Trump caused similar confusion, even though the person who created the image claimed it was created using artificial intelligence.

Soon, similar images posted to Instagram, Facebook, or Threads will be labeled as the product of advanced AI tools that can generate plausible images, video, audio, and text from simple prompts. You may be able to do so.

Meta, which owns all three platforms, announced Tuesday that it will begin labeling images created with leading artificial intelligence tools in the coming months. The move comes amid growing pressure for both technology companies that develop AI software and those that host its output to address the potential for cutting-edge technology to mislead people.

These concerns are especially acute this year as millions of people around the world vote in high-profile elections. Experts and regulators have warned that deepfakes of digitally manipulated media could be used to exacerbate efforts to mislead, discourage and manipulate voters.

Meta and other companies in the industry have been working to develop invisible markers, such as watermarks and metadata, to indicate that content was created by AI. Meta said it will begin using these markers to apply labels to apps in multiple languages, allowing users of its platform to know whether what they're seeing is real or fake.

“As the distinction between human and synthetic content blurs, people want to know where the line lies,” Nick Clegg, Meta's global president, said in the company's blog post. Stated. “People are often encountering AI-generated content for the first time, and users say they appreciate the transparency of this new technology. It is important that people recognize that it was created by

This label applies to images from Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock, but only if those companies begin including watermarks and other technical metadata on images created with their software. Masu. Images created with Meta's proprietary AI tools are already labeled “Imagined with AI.”

That still leaves a gap. Other image generators, including open source models, may not have this type of marker built-in. Meta said it is working on a tool to automatically detect AI content, even if the content lacks watermarks or metadata.

Additionally, Meta labels only apply to still photos. The company said AI-generated audio and video cannot yet be labeled this way because the industry has not yet begun incorporating that data into audio and video tools.

For now, the meta is relying on users to fill in the gaps. The company announced on Tuesday that users must disclose when they post “digitally created or altered photorealistic video or realistic-sounding audio,” and could face penalties for accounts that fail to do so. announced.

“If we determine that digitally created or modified image, video, or audio content poses a particularly high risk of materially misleading the public about material matters, we may add more conspicuous labels, as appropriate. , may allow people to have more information and context,” Clegg said.

This expands on Meta's requirement, introduced in November, that political ads include disclosure of whether images, video or audio were digitally generated or modified.

TikTok and YouTube also require users to disclose when they post realistic AI-generated content. Last fall, TikTok announced it would begin testing automatically applying labels to content it detects was created or edited by AI.

