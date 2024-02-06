Universal's new Power Up Café features Nintendo-inspired Nummies on the menu – NBC Los Angeles





What you need to know Super Nintendo World's Power Up Café New eatery to debut at Universal Studios Hollywood on February 17, 2024 Super Mushroom Calzone, as well as Fireflower Pretzels, will be part of the game merchandise lineup It's in the lineup

Significant anniversaries have many happy characteristics, wonderful touchstones and poisonous mushrooms give us a reason to celebrate.

The bustling first anniversary of Super Nintendo World, the colorful land that debuted at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023, is delighting mushroom-like geeks and peach-like peeps.

Would you like to honor this long-awaited milestone?

The team at Universal Studios Hollywood is making it happen in a few different and fun ways during the last few weeks of winter.

Is it almost February 17th?

We're opening an all-new power-up cafe where you can earn Super Mushroom Calzones and Super Star Popcorn. But the playful theme isn't just on the snack side of the menu. There are also drinks boasting names taken from the Super Mario universe, such as Fire Flower Fizz and His 1-Up Mushroom Fizz.

Order ahead in person, at the cafe, or through the official Universal Studios Hollywood app.

This area also has other features to be added in the future, including an interactive wearable with cool SNW credentials. The new Golden Power-Up Band adds even more anniversary-inspired cred. It joins six other designs announced at the land's opening.

Highlights of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD's 1st Anniversary Event at Universal Studios Hollywood include a commemorative special release of Golden Power-Up Bands, which will be released on February 17, 2024.

The Golden Power-Up Band will be available for purchase, but fans can purchase the Debut Class Band now.

And what about the cool prizes? This pin celebrates the 1st anniversary of Super Nintendo World. Get it from Guest Relations starting February 17th. Yes, this is a “while supplies last” item.

Universal Studios and NBC-owned television stations operate under the same parent company, NBCUniversal.

