Pioneering quantum technology in the MENA region and beyond





The Quantum Innovation Summit is founded on the vision of transforming the MENA region into a central hub for international quantum technology. Mrs. Loeb's foresight and leadership helped shape the region's quantum ecosystem and turn this summit into a catalyst for breakthrough innovation.

The Quantum Innovation Summit serves as a convergence point for strategic partnerships, collaborations, and investments in quantum innovation aimed at expanding the horizons of quantum technologies beyond traditional boundaries. This event is more than just a platform, it's a starting point for advanced solutions and collaboration.

The objectives of the summit are multiple: to accelerate progress in the field of quantum technology, foster knowledge exchange, and stimulate economic growth in the MENA region. It provides a unique opportunity for participants to have in-depth discussions, showcase progress, and explore prospects in the field of quantum technology.

The visionary behind this initiative is Mrs. Malak Trabelsi Loeb, President of Vernewell Group Inc.

Her foresight and dedication to quantum technology have been fundamental in shaping the direction of the summit. In the words of Mrs. Malak Trabelsi Loeb, Summit Founder and President of Vernewell Group, Inc., “The Quantum Innovation Summit is more than just an event. It is the beginning of a new conversation in technology. Here we are not just witnessing the future; we are actively creating it by mobilizing the talents of the global quantum community. Our discussion this year Technology is embedded in the fabric of society, laying the foundations for a future that not only advances industry but also opens new vistas of human potential.”

Summit's vision for the future was clear. It is a world seamlessly integrated with quantum technology, where the collaborative spirit of innovation transcends boundaries and inspires collective imagination.

For its first edition in 2024, the Quantum Innovation Summit is proud to partner with Abu Dhabi University to combine academic excellence with industry innovation. This partnership underscores Summit's commitment to creating events that are both insightful and impactful.

Supported as an elite sponsor by the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a hub of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council focused on quantum information science and AI, the summit will feature discussions, workshops, exhibitions and Networking opportunities highlighted at the FEMTUM LEAP Awards Gala Dinner, which celebrates the outstanding contributions of women in the world.

The summit will feature a series of panels and discussions focused on the impact of quantum technologies across a variety of industries, including healthcare, finance, and space. Discussions will revolve around scaling quantum hardware, building quantum-resistant infrastructure, and the intersection of quantum computing and AI.

The summit features an impressive roster of keynote speakers and panelists who are leading the way in their fields.

Dr. Ray O. Johnson is CEO of the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and a prominent figure in global technology leadership and strategic investing. Mr. Tariq Alhashmi, Assistant Secretary for Advanced Technology, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. Dr. Ghassan Aouad, Rector of Abu Dhabi University; He has a background in academic leadership and research. Dr. Hongyang Zou, Vice President of SpinQ Technology Co., Ltd., a leading company specializing in practical superconducting quantum computers, desktop NMR quantum computers, quantum computing cloud platforms. Sanjay Chittore, Founder and CEO, Quantum AI Global LLC, President and Chief Quantum Officer, Infleqtion, and Dr. Robert Sutor. Bruno Huttner, Director of Strategic Quantum Initiatives at ID Quantique; Dr. Neil Abragu, Director of Quantum Strategy, Office of the French Prime Minister. Professor Bob Cocke, Principal Investigator at Quantinuum, Distinguished Visiting Research Chair at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics, and Honorary Fellow at Wolfson College, University of Oxford. Dr. Oliver Buchmuller, Professor of Physics at Imperial College London and Visiting Professor at the University of Oxford. Dr. Michael Biercuk, his CEO and founder of Q-CTRL, and many other experienced technology, academic, and strategist pioneers.

The Quantum Innovation Summit is set to be the foundational event for quantum technology experts, driving growth and innovation in the MENA region and beyond.

The Quantum Innovation Summit 2024 in Dubai will host an important discussion entitled “The Quantum Computing Horizon: Overcoming the Challenges of Scale-up” to explore how quantum computing will move into scalable commercial systems. Detailed analysis by top experts. This panel will delve into the complexities of scaling quantum hardware and the critical role played by quantum infrastructure software, and share key strategies and insights to achieve commercial viability for quantum computing.

Another focus of the summit is the pressing issue of “Securing the Future: Building Quantum-Resistant Infrastructure.” This session is timely and reflects the global imperative to prepare the technology ecosystem for the potential threat posed by quantum daya, at which point quantum computers become powerful enough to destroy current public cryptographic systems. I'm referring to sex. This dialogue is essential for governments and businesses to understand how to prevent these vulnerabilities.

In addition, the summit will spotlight a session, “Quantum and AI Nexus: Innovation and Beyond,” which explores the synergistic relationship between quantum computing and artificial intelligence. When these two innovative technologies come together, the possibilities for innovation expand dramatically. Ethical considerations, advances in quantum-enhanced machine learning, and their impact on real-world applications and responsible development will be at the center of these conversations.

The top industries at the summit related to quantum technology include healthcare, finance, and space. Each of these areas is on the brink of transformation and poised to benefit from quantum technology's capabilities in data processing, encryption, and complex problem solving. From revolutionizing drug discovery and personalized medicine in healthcare to introducing new paradigms in financial modeling and space exploration, this summit is the essential gathering for industry professionals looking to navigate the quantum future.

The Quantum Innovation Summit culminates with the Gala Dinner, a highlight event where the Femtum Leap Awards will be presented. This elegant evening is dedicated to celebrating the achievements of women in quantum technology and provides a prestigious platform for recognition and networking.

