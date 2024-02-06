New production capacity plays a key role in growth





An employee supervises a smart robot processing furniture parts at a production facility in Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, in May. [ZHU HAIPENG/FOR CHINA DAILY]

Experts and enterprises believe that by focusing on developing new productive capacity, China will give new impetus to high-quality economic development, promote the construction of a modern industrial system, and overcome headwinds and external uncertainties. It is expected that this will enhance the nation's core competitiveness globally. Executive.

New productivity, which emphasizes the important role of innovation, is a keyword reiterated by top Chinese officials in recent days, and refers to a high degree of productivity freed from traditional economic growth patterns and productivity development paths. . They are characterized by high technology, high efficiency and high quality, and are in line with the country's new development philosophy.

Industry stakeholders are committed to increasing investment in basic research, strategic future-oriented areas, and future industries to achieve important technology breakthroughs and strengthen the company's dominant position in promoting innovation. He said further efforts were needed.

Their comments came as President Xi Jinping called for efforts to accelerate the development of new productive forces and resolutely promote high-quality development.

President Xi said scientific and technological innovation has the potential to create new industries, new models and new growth drivers, which are the core elements of developing new productive forces.

President Xi, who is also General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while presiding over a recent group study session of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Du Chuanzhong, director of Nankai University's Institute of Industrial Economics, said new productivity will mainly be brought about by technological innovation and new production factors such as data and computing power.

He emphasized that “strategic emerging industries and industries of the future” will play an important role in driving the development of new productive forces.

To strengthen innovation capabilities in core technologies in key areas such as big data, artificial intelligence, blockchain, sensors, quantum information, integrated circuits, and new materials, and to strengthen the thorough integration of cutting-edge digital technologies with society. Further efforts should be made to There is a need to improve the real economy and strengthen the training of high-quality digitally savvy talent, Du said.

In the face of increasingly fierce international competition, China's intensified efforts to cultivate new production capacity will promote the intelligent, green and high-end development of industry, and improve the resilience and safety of the industrial chain and supply chain. This is critical to improving economic recovery and solidifying the momentum of economic recovery. said Pan Helin, co-director of the Digital Economy and Financial Innovation Research Center at Zhejiang University International Business School.

He said, “Unlike traditional productive forces that are primarily driven by labor and land, new productive forces rely more on technological advances and efficient use of resources, which are essential supports for quality economic development.” We provide a guarantee.”

Mr. Pan pointed out that enterprises have played an important role in promoting technological innovation, strengthening policy support for small and medium-sized enterprises, strengthening protection of intellectual property rights, and attracting capital and capital. called for more detailed measures to optimize the business environment. Influx of technology.

“New generation information technology, biotechnology, new energy, new materials, high-end equipment manufacturing and green industry,” said Luo Zhongwei, a researcher at the Institute of Industrial Economics, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

In December, the Central Economic Work Conference recommended efforts to promote industrial innovation through scientific and technological innovation, and in particular to develop new industries, models and driving forces with innovative and cutting-edge technologies, in order to foster new productive forces. encouraged.

According to guidelines jointly released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and six other government departments at the end of January, China will focus on six key areas, including manufacturing, information, materials, energy, energy and industry, to develop its future industrial pledged to support the development of space and health.

Li Dongsheng, founder and chairman of Chinese home appliance manufacturer TCL Technology Group, said, “For China's manufacturing industry, accelerating the development of new production capacity will further stimulate the vitality of technological innovation, scientific research and human resources.'' It means continuing to invest in their development.” Powering the intelligent transformation of traditional manufacturing. ”

He said TCL will increase investments in AI, augmented reality, virtual reality, next-generation display technologies, new energy, solar power and materials used in semiconductor manufacturing.

Against the backdrop of a complex international scenario, it is important to implement innovation-driven development strategies and develop cutting-edge technologies to gain a competitive edge in global competition, Director of the Center for Digital Economy Integration and Innovation Development said. said Chen Duan. Central University of Finance and Economics.

Mr. Chen said the pursuit of scientific and technological independence is a prerequisite for national security. “Meanwhile, China should further expand international science and technology exchanges and cooperation, and actively participate in the formulation of global rules and standards on core technologies, which is an open and globally competitive “This is important for building an innovation ecosystem,” he added.

Qi Xiangdong, chairman of cybersecurity company Qi-Anxin Technology Group, said private enterprises, which boast unique advantages in promoting scientific and technological innovation, should become an important force in the development of new productive forces.

Qi said the company will strengthen original and pioneering scientific and technological innovations and strengthen basic research in AI to promote industrial applications. He added that the country should provide financial support and financial and tax incentives to innovation-oriented companies.

