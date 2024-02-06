



Key Point:

Will “New Year, New You” apply to K-12 education in 2024? As educational technology tools, digital learning resources, and instructional strategies evolve to meet the needs of all learners, classrooms, schools , the situation in the school district is definitely changing.

From cybersecurity and STEM learning to AI and professional development, every aspect of education is set to see new advances in 2024.

Here's what five educators have to say about what education will look like in 2024.

Finding new and innovative ways to support teachers will continue to be a priority for schools and districts this year and beyond. At Vrain, we implemented artificial intelligence to provide teachers with extra support and provide high-quality, meaningful, and relevant professional learning opportunities. For example, this year, our district launched the Exploration AI program to encourage educators' use and understanding of this new technology through self-directed, gamified learning. She has also continued to use her AI coach on the Edthena platform to help teachers reflect on their practice, take action to improve instruction, and measure progress in student outcomes. Courtney Groskin, teaching-learning coach at St. His Brain's Valley School in Longmont, Colorado.

Cybersecurity is a growing threat to schools. The question is not if an attack will occur, but when. In 2024, I predict that there will be an increased emphasis on cybersecurity in schools. The district takes proactive steps to ensure that student data is as secure as possible. This may include moving to a FERPA and CJIS compliant digital records management system, like we did with Scribbles Software. Other measures include eliminating the storage of Social Security numbers, providing specific cybersecurity training, and ensuring districts have incident response plans in the event of a cyberattack.Beverly Miller, Deputy Director/Chief Technology Officer, Greenville City Schools School of Management, Tennessee

STEM opportunities are increasing for young learners as elementary school and early childhood programs increase exposure to STEM activities and careers. To develop the 21st century skills needed by the future workforce, it is important to take advantage of the many resources at your fingertips. Although the focus is often on secondary education, there is a great need to stimulate interest and foster creativity at a time when students' curiosity and independence are at their peak. Toward 2024, we should aim to integrate real-world problem solving that fosters critical thinking and collaboration from an early age. We are moving from the days of traditional teacher-centered instruction, with rows of desks and teachers at the front of the room, to a more collaborative, hands-on learning environment. Immersive technology is rapidly reshaping the way students learn. Artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and virtual reality will transform the way educators facilitate cross-disciplinary learning in ways never thought possible.Jennifer Noah, STEM Facilitator, Dalraida Elementary School, Montgomery Public Schools (Alabama), ClassVR Ambassador

At Mason County Central School District, we're not just predicting the future of educational technology, we're actively shaping it with groundbreaking immersive classrooms. As one of the first K-12 institutions in the country to integrate AR/VR immersive rooms, we were at the forefront of the learning revolution. Our immersive classroom goes beyond traditional teaching methods and provides students with an unparalleled interactive learning experience that brings lessons to life. More than just a tool, this technology is a gateway to a world of endless educational possibilities, fostering engagement, creativity, and a deeper understanding of complex subjects. Looking to the future, our immersive classroom will not only bridge the learning gap, but also inspire other schools to adopt this innovative approach as educational environments continue to evolve and embrace 21st century learning. You can see that we are ensuring that we can adapt to the needs of our customers.Miguel Quinteros, K-12 Technology Coach, Mason County Central School District, Scottville, Michigan

Discussions about cell phones in the classroom will continue to be a hot topic in 2024, and it's time for schools to find ways to incorporate students' cell phones into lessons. There are endless opportunities to use this technology to enhance learning through AI tools and collaboration apps. This might include using AI tools to add to history assignments or having students use her EpsonsiProjection app to project their work onto a projector to share with the class . There are many ways to allow students to use devices during class and demonstrate how technology can be used to enrich learning.Mark Welton, Superintendent, Bridgeport-Spalding Community School District, Bridgeport, Michigan

Laura Ascione is Editorial Director at eSchool Media. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland's prestigious Philip Merrill College of Journalism.

Latest posts by Laura Ascione (see all)

