We are committed to making Kaduna a hub of innovation – Secretary





Written by Israel Brus, Kaduna

The Honorable Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Hon Patience Fakai, said the ministry was committed to making Kaduna a hub of technology innovation for economic development.

Mr Fakai disclosed this at a grand groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Vocational and Technical Skills Hub at Samar Kataf in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of ​​Kaduna State.

Mr Fakai explained that the time has come for the state to leverage the benefits of the technology sector to address the myriad challenges of society and create opportunities for youth in the state to thrive towards economic growth and development.

She says the opportunity comes at a time when she is tasked with developing skills that are relevant, high quality and in demand. It aims to increase youth employability and promote youth self-employment.

“With these initiatives (developments) in the state under the dynamic leadership of His Excellency Sen Uba Sani, the situation in the state will only improve.

“The same thing will be done in Rigachikun and in fact a third center will be established in Sobha in the coming days.

According to her, the Kaduna State Vocational and Technical Skills Acquisition City (KAD-VTSAC) project is an initiative of Governor Uba Sani to ensure that people from all walks of life acquire critical skills to function in a technology-driven society. It is intended to be attached. , the current and future global competitive environment.

“This is part of the Sustaining Agenda to prepare all young people in the state to enter the job market with the right skills, quality education, knowledge and capacity to participate in the global labor market. This is the culmination of the governor's pledges included in the 21st century.

She cited Governor Uba Sani's people-oriented initiatives and leadership that actually breaks down barriers in calling on the people of the areas to respond to the same attitude of the governor, citing the project equally in all senatorial districts of the state. Praise the style. A manager who provides the necessary support and exhibits the true ownership mindset that a project deserves to be praised for.

“I would like to commend all those who gave the impetus to make the KAD-VTSAC concept a reality. I would like to particularly commend the members of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), and I would like to thank all public and private stakeholders for their continued efforts to advocate for due recognition of the contribution of technical education to national development. thing.

She assured the Governor and people of Kaduna State that the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology would do its best to fulfill its mandate regarding the successful implementation of the government’s KAD-VTSAC/TVET strategy.

He further urged all stakeholders in the state to support efforts to enhance learning outcomes in skills development and to work together to ensure that we are equipped with the right skills and ready to enter the global market. He emphasized that the vision of creating young people can be achieved. We will be productive citizens who embody the values, character and morals of a good and sustainable Kaduna State.

