Google expands green power supply with offshore wind PPA





Tech giant Google has embarked on its largest ever offshore power contract in the Netherlands, marking another milestone in its quest to meet renewable energy and climate change goals.

Google says sustainability has been a core value since its founding more than 25 years ago and was one of the first major companies to match 100% of our energy use with renewable energy. That happened in 2017, but it doesn't stop there.

Parent company Alphabet Inc., an American multinational technology company, is currently harnessing wind energy from two new wind farms developed by the Crosswind and Ecowende consortium. The Crosswind and Ecowende consortium is a joint venture between Shell and Dutch power company Eneco, and Google will secure 478MW through the project. .

Google plans to run 24 hours a day on carbon-free energy by 2030

“Our goal of running 24 hours a day on carbon-free energy by 2030 requires clean energy solutions across every grid in which we operate,” said Matt Brittin, Google President, EMEA.

The move to source power through the Crosswind & Ecowende Consortia is part of Google's broader corporate goals, particularly its commitment to sustainable data center operations worldwide. This is Google's largest offshore wind power purchase agreement (PPA) to date and coincides with the announcement of smaller renewable PPAs in Italy, Poland and Belgium, although detailed financial details of the deal were not released. It has not been.

This is part of our broader corporate goal to diversify our electricity supply to meet climate change goals, especially at a time when electricity demand increases.

