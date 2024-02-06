Henkel launches two cyanoacrylate-based adhesives





As a manufacturer of advanced adhesive solutions for the medical industry, Henkel has introduced two medical-grade cyanoacrylate-based instant adhesives.

The new product is formulated without CMR (carcinogenic, mutagenic, or harmful to reproduction) ingredients and is designed to increase strength during and after heat cycling, making Henkel's safe It is said that the durability and performance have improved. Loctite 4011S and Loctite 4061S are designed to meet Loctite 4011 and 4061 specifications for ease of validation in existing medical applications.

Both new products have been tested to ISO 10993 biocompatibility standards. The adhesive develops handling strength in seconds on most substrates and provides high bond strength to materials such as plastics, rubber, and metals. After 1000 hours of exposure to 120C (248F) heat, these adhesives exhibit approximately 100% higher shear strength on steel than other instant adhesive formulations.

Philippe Roosen, Vice President and Head of Industrial EIMEA and Global Key Accounts Medical at Henkel, said: As a pioneer in sustainable solutions, Henkel is committed to medical quality systems and good manufacturing practices. The launch of these new next-generation instant adhesives, formulated to meet the highest safety standards, addresses the need for safe and effective medical device assembly and demonstrates our long-standing commitment to the medical industry. .

