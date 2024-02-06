Top mobile phones expected in 2024: iPhone 16, Google Pixel 9, and more





It's already been a busy year for smartphone launches, with the arrival of Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup, OnePlus 12 and 12R, and Oppo's Find X7 Ultra. But if companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google follow their usual pattern, we can still expect many new phones in 2024.

For example, Samsung usually announces new foldable smartphones around August, while Apple holds its annual iPhone launch event every September. Google will also announce its new Pixel in October.

Read more: Best mobile phones of 2024

As for what to expect, artificial intelligence will probably be a big theme in mobile phones this year. This has already been seen with Samsung's Galaxy S24 family, which was the first to feature new Galaxy AI features, as well as last year's Pixel 8 series.

Generative AI (AI that can generate content when prompted based on training data) had its breakout moment in 2023 thanks to the success of ChatGPT. But 2024 will test just how useful these AI-powered features really are, especially when it comes to smartphones.

Apart from new AI-powered features, we expect companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google to continue improving the cameras and processors in their upcoming phones.

Here are the most anticipated phones of 2024 from the biggest companies in the industry. The list below includes phones that are likely to launch this year based on previous release patterns, and we will continue to update this list as new rumors and reports emerge.

Read more: Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra could do even more with AI

Check this out: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review: More AI at a higher cost

12:23 AppleiPhone 16 lineup

Apple launched the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in September.

James Martin/CNET

What to expect: Apple launches a new iPhone every September, and there's no reason to believe this year will be any different. All iPhone 16 models will come with an upgraded microphone to improve Siri's performance, according to prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The change will come as Apple is said to be enhancing the iPhone's AI capabilities, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Otherwise, the iPhone 16 family is rumored to be equipped with a new A18 chip from Apple, with Pro models featuring a version called A18 Pro Bionic, analyst Jeff Pu said, according to MacRumors. Reported. Kuo reports that the regular iPhone 16 Pro's camera is expected to be equipped with a tetraprism telephoto lens, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This means that it is likely to have a 5x telephoto zoom instead of 3x. Read the full iPhone 16 rumors.

Why we're excited about it: While the iPhone 16 seems like it will be a modest upgrade compared to the iPhone 15 family, I'd like to see Apple's take on how AI can improve the smartphone experience. I'm interested in seeing it. Siri is expected to play a big role in that, and we look forward to seeing it evolve into more than just a quick way to set a timer or check tomorrow's weather forecast.

iPhoneSE4

2022 iPhone SE.

Patrick Holland/CNET

What to expect: If MacRumors and TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's report is true, Apple's next low-cost iPhone could get a major overhaul. According to MacRumors, Apple may use an improved version of the iPhone 14's chassis for the next iPhone SE, and it will have a 6.1-inch screen compared to its 4.7-inch display in the current version. . The site also reports that it will also include modern features such as Face ID. , action button and USB-C charging will also be included in the next iPhone SE.

In terms of timing, the iPhone SE's launch pattern is a little harder to predict than the standard iPhone. Apple launched the first iPhone SE in 2016, but the second model didn't launch until 2020. The third generation of his iPhone SE was released in 2022, leading to some speculation that its successor could arrive in 2024.

Why we're excited about it: Apple's little iPhone needs an upgrade. It runs on the same A15 Bionic processor as the iPhone 14, but the iPhone 8-like design is starting to feel outdated. A more affordable version of Apple's iPhone with a larger screen, and preferably a secondary camera, would be very welcome.

SamsungSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Rich Peterson/CNET

What to expect: If Samsung continues business as usual, we can expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 around August. It will likely feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and Galaxy AI, similar to the Galaxy S24 lineup. The company typically also makes small design improvements with each generation of the Z Fold.

A Samsung patent has led to speculation that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature an S Pen slot for the first time, making it easier to store and quickly access the stylus. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 doesn't come with an S Pen in the box, so we hope that changes with the Z Fold 6 getting a dedicated slot.

However, since this is just a patent, it is unclear whether this reflects Samsung's actual plans for future Galaxy Z Fold devices. Perhaps more interesting is the idea that Samsung could launch a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, according to South Korean news site The Elec.

Why we're excited about it: The original Galaxy Z Fold was one of the first foldable phones you could buy when it launched in 2019, but Samsung has refined its design and features in recent years. I've let it happen. Samsung's Won-Joon Choi also said the company will tailor Galaxy AI features to specific types of devices, such as foldables and tablets, rather than simply copy-pasting what's already available on the Galaxy S24 lineup. He teased as he adjusted. With that in mind, we look forward to seeing if Samsung brings something exclusive and new to the next Galaxy Z Fold in terms of software.

And if rumors and speculation about a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and an S Pen slot are true, Samsung may end up addressing some of the biggest criticisms of the Z Fold with its next model.

samsung galaxy z flip 6

Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Amy Kim/CNET

What to expect: Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 significantly outperforms the Z Flip 4 with a larger cover screen and the ability to use the device without opening it. As such, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 may not see any dramatic design changes and will likely debut around August if Samsung maintains its normal schedule.

However, it is expected to carry over some of the features of the Galaxy S24, such as the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and Galaxy AI features. However, it's possible that Samsung will customize the Galaxy AI features specifically for the Z Flip 6, as was the case with the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Why we're excited about this product: The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is already one of our favorite foldable phones due to its larger cover screen and sleek design. With the Galaxy Z Flop 6, we hope to see more use cases for cover screens and lower prices.

GoogleGoogle Pixel 9 and 9 Pro

Pixel 8 Pro (left) and Pixel 8 (right) are Google's latest models.

James Martin/CNET

What to expect: Based on the Pixel 8 family and Galaxy S24 lineup, it's safe to assume that the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro will come with even more new AI-powered features. Late last year, Google introduced his AI model Gemini. It runs on the Pixel 8 Pro and powers features like conversation summaries in the Recorder app. This model also powers some of the new Galaxy AI features in the Galaxy S24 lineup, including features found in the Samsung Notes and Voice Recorder apps. It seems plausible that Google will build on this further by adding more AI-powered features to the next Pixel.

Otherwise, you can expect regular upgrades like new Tensor processors or camera improvements. According to a post by X, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, also said that the new phone will have a larger screen than the Pixel 8 generation, but serial leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer A more recent report from the blog MySmartPrice suggests that the Pro model will come with a smaller 6.5-inch display. According to the report, the Pixel 9 Pro may also have a new flat-edge design similar to the iPhone.

Why we're excited about it: Google's Pixel smartphones are usually named one of CNET's favorite smartphones of the year. The Pixel 8 generation feels like the early stages of Google's new AI-focused direction for smartphones, and one imagines that Google will apply the learnings and feedback from his Pixel 8 to his Pixel 9. doing. Plus, given the unimpressive Pixel 8 Pro's camera, I hope Google makes up for it with his Pixel 9 Pro, as CNET reviewer Andrew Lanxon hopes.

Google Pixel 8A

Google's Pixel 7A.

James Martin/CNET

What to expect: If Google maintains the same approach as the Pixel 7A and Pixel 6A, Google's cheaper Pixel smartphone will have a lot in common with the Pixel 8. This means it could feature the same Tensor G3 processor as the Pixel 8 and a very similar design. A render that claims to show what the Pixel 8A will look like comes from famous leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer and has been published by the site SmartPrix, and suggests that the phone will, in fact, look almost identical to the Pixel 8. Masu.

Google's A-series smartphones typically have different cameras and screen sizes than standard Pixel smartphones, so that could happen again in 2024. Google announced its A series smartphones at the Google I/O conference in May of his last two years.

Why we're excited about this: Google's Pixel A smartphones, specifically the Pixel 6A and Pixel 7A, raise the bar for smartphones priced under $500. Both of these devices offer pretty much the same experience as their flagship siblings, so it's hard to justify buying Google's more expensive phone. We hope the Pixel 8A lives up to its predecessor with its eye-catching design, great camera, and smooth performance.

XiaomiXiaomi 14 series

Xiaomi 14 was launched in late October. Xiaomi's phones are not scheduled to be released in the United States.

xiaomi

What to expect: Xiaomi announced its new flagship phone at the end of October, touting it as the first phone to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. However, according to leaker Yogesh Brar, a global release is rumored to be announced at the Mobile World Congress, a technology convention that starts in Barcelona on February 26th. However, the company typically doesn't launch its phones in the United States.

The Xiaomi 14 has several display and camera improvements over its predecessor, with a screen that reaches 3,000 nits of peak brightness and a camera sensor that captures 180% more light than the Xiaomi 13. It also has 90-watt fast charging. 120 watts for regular Xiaomi 14 and Pro. Both phones run on Xiaomi's new HyperOS software, which is designed to power mobile devices, cars, and smart home devices.

Why we're excited about this: Xiaomi phones are known for having strong performance, huge cameras, and fast charging. The company is the third-largest mobile phone maker in terms of global shipments, behind Apple and Samsung, so its new devices and technologies are bound to have an impact on the industry.

Based on rumors, reports, and announcements so far, this year's phones should bring a balance of new AI features and updates to existing staples like charging speed. While AI still needs to prove its purpose in phones, the idea of ​​software features that bring something truly new and useful to phones is refreshing.

