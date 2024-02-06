Former IBM Executive Vice President Nicholas D'Onofrio speaks about leadership, innovation and technology strategy at Stanford Alumni Program on March 5th





With nearly 60 years of experience in technology and innovation, including as an executive vice president who ushered in an era of dramatic change at IBM, Nicholas M. Donofrio knows a lot about transformation and strategy.

Donofrio, a scientist and engineer, is also the author of If Nothing Changes, Nothing Changes: The Nick Donofrio Story, published in 2022. This book is a combination of personal anecdotes, business insights, and wisdom, laced with advice and guidance. Hear from 37 other outstanding business leaders.

Mr. Donofrio will be the keynote speaker at the School of Business Theodore R. Rosenberg & Mary F. McVeigh Business Leadership Series on March 5 at GenRe Auditorium on the UW-Stanford campus. His theme is “Innovating for tomorrow: If nothing changes, nothing will change.” The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and is open to all UConn alumni.

Speaker believes in the power of change

D'Onofrio is widely known as the man who saved mainframe computers. During his 44-year career at IBM, he was called upon to take on increasing responsibilities, eventually serving as President of the Advanced Stations Division, General Manager of the Large Scale Computing Division, and Executive Director of Innovation and Technology. I was appointed vice president. During his tenure, IBM became a more market-focused company, redefining innovation and sparking global collaboration for a new version of Big Blue.

Upon his retirement (or graduation, perhaps) in 2008, D'Onofrio was named an Honorary IBM Fellow, the company's highest technical honor. He holds seven patents, is a member of numerous technical and scientific honor societies, and was inducted into the National Academy of Engineering for his contributions in the development of semiconductor memory and technological leadership in computers. Selected.

D'Onofrios' book, co-authored with Michael DeMarco, is said to be powerful evidence of the ability of business leaders to drive change within their organizations and across generations. Among the business executives who contributed to the chapter are former IBM CEO Sam Palmisano, former Apple Inc. senior vice president John Rubinstein, and Advanced Micro Devices president and CEO ( CEO) Lisa Su, and the late National Science Foundation Director John B. Slaughter.

D'Onofrio, who spent six years developing the book, said, “I wanted to capture their opinions, thoughts, and ideas, with the premise that nothing changes unless you have the courage to do something based on your beliefs.” Told. There is a wealth of knowledge and powerful information within these leaders, and I wanted to capture that.

Donofrio earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a master's degree in the same field from Syracuse University. He has served on nearly 20 boards, including the National Association of Corporate Directors, the New York Genome Center, and Peace Tech Lab.

parents laid the foundation for success

However, the foundation of his success started with his parents. His father was a first-generation American, the son of a milliner who immigrated from Italy and settled in Beacon, New York. D'Onofrio's father, also known as Nicholas, pushed him hard and taught him that almost anything is possible if he puts his mind to it. .

He was a spark plug. He is a very sociable and fun-loving guy. He was very smart, but he took pride in hiding it, D'Onofrio said. He was a rough-and-tumble guy who also played the violin. He understood things better than others. He was always fixing things that no one wanted. We couldn't afford an electric lawn mower, but he took apart someone else's lawn mower and used a salt shaker as a mold to solve the gas flow problem.

Nevertheless, young D'Onofrio often got into trouble and justice was served at the dinner table. I learned to eat incredibly quickly, he said.

The title of his book comes from a doorstep conversation in which his father used the word to explain the philosophy that would guide his son's professional career. He will share that story and others in his presentation.

After leaving IBM, Donofrio founded NDM Consulting, leading and advising a wide range of companies in the United States and Europe. Most recently, as a member of the Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering, he was named co-chair of the Connecticut Legislative Task Force on AI. He is also active in supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion in STEM fields.

I see innovation as a goal of everyone, for everyone, and by everyone, D'Onofrio said.

Michael Deott, executive director of the school’s Office of External and Alumni Engagement and alumnus ’98 MBA, said the lecture series has always been popular with alumni. Previous speakers include alumnus Patrick Harris, 70, former executive vice president and chief financial officer of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers, and Bill Simon, 81, former CEO of Walmart and MBA. (81 years old) is included.

We are committed to providing our graduates with meaningful opportunities for lifelong learning, and the Rosenberg McVeigh Business Leadership Series is a testament to that commitment, Deott said.

Inviting a prominent business figure like Nick to share his unique experience of what it means to be a leader not only deepens our understanding of what it means to be a leader, but also fosters a culture of innovation and effective leadership. He said that problem-solving will be facilitated. This series serves as the foundation of our mission to provide lasting opportunities for personal and professional growth.

The Rosenberg-McVeigh Business Leadership Series was created through the generosity of late alumnus Theodore Ted Rosenberg, 55, and his wife, Mary McVeigh. Advance registration is required. To reserve your seat, visit https://s.uconn.edu/rosenbergmcvays2024.

The evening begins with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by Donofrios' talk and Q&A at 6 p.m., and concludes with networking and a book signing. Her first 40 alumni registrants to attend the event will receive a hardcover copy of the book. If you have any questions or need accommodations to attend, please contact Jillian Comolli at [email protected] or 860-728-2422.

