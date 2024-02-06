Meta pushes to label all AI images on Instagram and Facebook in crackdown on deceptive content | Meta





Meta works to detect and label AI-generated images on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, helping to expose people and organizations actively trying to deceive people.

Photorealistic images created using the Metas AI imaging tool are already labeled as AI, but Nick Clegg, the company's president of global affairs, said in a blog post Tuesday that the company developed it with a competing service. announced that they will begin labeling AI-generated images.

Metas AI images already contain metadata and an invisible watermark that can tell other organizations that the image was developed by AI, and the company has partnered with Google, OpenAI, Microsoft , Adobe, Midjourney and Shutterstock are working on AI image generators, Clegg said.

As the distinction between human and synthetic content blurs, people want to know where the line is, Clegg said.

Many people are encountering AI-generated content for the first time, and users say they appreciate the transparency surrounding this new technology. Therefore, it is important to help people know that the photorealistic content they are viewing was created using AI.

A surfing llama or an AI? Image labels for AI-generated content on Facebook.

Clegg said the feature is being built and the labels will be rolled out to all languages ​​in the coming months.

Mr Clegg said he would adopt this approach until next year, when a number of important elections will be held around the world.

Clegg said it's limited to images and the AI ​​tools that generate audio and video don't currently include these markers, but the company will publish this content and add labels when posting it online. He said he would allow it.

He also said there will be more prominent labels on digitally created or altered images, videos and audio that pose a particularly high risk of materially misleading the public about important matters.

The company was also looking to develop technology to automatically detect AI-generated content, even when the content lacks invisible markers or has been removed.

Mr Clegg said this work was particularly important as the sector was likely to become an increasingly hostile space in the coming years.

People and organizations actively trying to deceive people with AI-generated content will find ways to circumvent the safeguards in place to detect it. Our industry and society as a whole must continue to look for ways to stay ahead of the curve.

AI deepfakes have already entered the US presidential election cycle, with President Joe Biden's robocalls of what appears to be AI-generated deepfake audio discouraging voters from attending the New Hampshire Democratic primary.

Australia's Nine News also came under fire last week for altering an image broadcast on the evening news that exposed Victorian Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell's belly button and altered her chest. . The network criticized the automation of Adobe's Photoshop product, which features AI image tools.

