Elon Musk was on the verge of selling Tesla to Google for $11 billion, but as sales skyrocketed, he called off the deal, saying he no longer needed a savior.





The story of Tesla's 2013 bankruptcy crisis and Elon Musk's subsequent rescue effort is detailed in Ashley Vance's biography, Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Great Future. Mr. Musk almost struck a deal that could change the direction of the auto industry.

During this critical period, Tesla, known for its innovative electric cars, faced significant production problems, including buggy cars and plummeting sales. The company launched the electric Model S in 2012, which boasted features on par with luxury cars on the market, but lacked the basics such as parking sensors and radar-assisted cruise control that were expected in its price range. It was criticized for lacking certain features. Issues such as non-extending door handles and aesthetic flaws in the materials further damaged the car's reputation.

Do not miss it:

The challenges Tesla faced were compounded by a lack of transparency from management, with Musk being kept in the dark about the severity of the situation. Recognizing the severity of the problem, Mr. Musk responded by firing his senior executives, promoting more enthusiastic junior staff and bringing in Jerome Geil from Daimler to improve Tesla's repair center. Musk also redeployed staff from various departments to focus on car sales and stressed the urgency of converting pre-orders into purchases to prevent the company from going under.

With Tesla's finances in critical condition and only two weeks of operating cash remaining, Musk turned to Google co-founder and then-friend Larry Page for help. Musk agreed that Google would buy Tesla for $6 billion and expand the factory, with conditions including that Google not break up the company and that Musk maintain leadership for eight years or until production of the third-generation car. He proposed paying an additional $5 billion. According to Biography, Page reportedly verbally agreed to the deal.

story continues

Trending: Cheddar Company was acquired for $200 million, giving investors a return of 370.37%. The startup aims to replicate and potentially exceed this success.

As negotiations with Google progressed, Tesla's situation began to improve dramatically. As car sales soared and production restarted, Tesla posted its first quarterly profit of $11 million. This turnaround in financial conditions, marked by a significant increase in stock prices, allowed Tesla to repay its loans and avoid bankruptcy. As a result, Mr. Musk terminated negotiations with Google, and since then Tesla has continued to grow, expanding into markets in Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Vance wrote that Musk no longer needs a savior. ”

Tesla narrowly escaped being acquired by Google, but the tech giant continued to pursue its automotive ambitions, focusing on self-driving and robotics and developing prototype pod cars. This effort eventually evolved into Waymo, a separate company within Alphabet Inc.

As recounted in Vance's biography, the account of Google's impending acquisition of Tesla highlights the unpredictable nature of the technology and auto industries and shaped Tesla's path to becoming a leading company in the field. It shows a strategic decision made.

Read next:

“The Active Investor's Secret Weapon'' Step up your stock market game with the #1 News & Everything else trading tool: Benzinga Pro – Click here to start your 14-day trial now!

Want the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article is about how Elon Musk almost sold Tesla to Google for $11 billion, but after sales soared, he called off the deal, saying he no longer needed a savior.

2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/elon-musk-almost-sold-tesla-151121693.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos