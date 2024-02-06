New Event Tech Tools for February 2024





In case you missed it: The 56th annual CES trade show featured new tech inventions, eye-catching activations, and flashy experiences from brands like Pinterest, Reddit, Google, and Walmart. The BizBash team was on site. Check out our roundup of the cutting-edge technology and innovative exhibit designs we've found.

Spotlight on… Full-service experiential collective CNC Agency (formerly Coffee n Clothes) has launched its newest business division, the CNC Innovation Lab. This new service works with clients to create physics-first experiences that integrate emerging technologies such as AI, virtual and mixed reality, augmented reality, gaming, and wearables. Through the lab, CNC aims to create immersive environments using AI-generated graphics, advanced projection mapping, digital beacons that can personalize guest journeys, and creative engineering such as robotic installations and fiber optic displays. .

As we move into the frontier of AI, CNC founder Ryan Glick explains that our company's differentiation lies not just in being AI-first, but in our commitment to being idea-first in the experiential marketing space. did. In an era where traditional events are evolving, the fusion of technology and creativity opens up new possibilities for brands. We stand as experiential creative experts and ensure that AI supports and enhances our physics-first creative ideas.

We're excited about even more event technology this month To improve wayfinding at big shows, event technology platform Swapcard and interactive floor plan provider ExpoFP have announced a new strategic partnership. This collaboration integrates event technology software with digital floor planning and wayfinding. This means that all exhibitor information is automatically updated and attendees always have access to the most up-to-date floor plans, eliminating the need to contact your support team every time a floor plan or floor plan changes. Exhibitor information. This system also helps increase revenue through page promotions, strategically placed ads, sponsored sessions, and push notifications.

“Given the constraints of the post-pandemic situation and reduced marketing budgets, event organizers understand the importance of making smart financial decisions,” said Ross Sudentas, CEO of ExpoFP. ” he said. “That's why we encourage all event organizers to use our sponsorship options. ExpoFP is more than just an interactive map. Our platform provides post-event analysis about the most popular exhibitors, as well as It offers features like plotted routes to help you make data-driven decisions.”

To predict event attendance, event marketing technology company Splash introduced Attendance Insights, an AI tool trained by hundreds of thousands of events hosted on its platform over the past five years. Through machine learning, the tool creates accurate attendance forecasts and strategic recommendations based on the past performance of a customer's event and the performance of comparable events for other customers. Data points such as event type and format, page views, email engagement, guest list size, and days leading up to the event also contribute to attendance analysis results.

Over the past year, marketers have deployed dozens of generative AI tools to help power everything from event agendas to content creation to promotional efforts. But Splash's CMO Kate Hammitt said none of these tools actually help event professionals make money at their venues. Splash is changing this with Attendance Insights, the events industry's first predictive AI tool. This makes it easy for event marketers to understand the data behind their programs and how they can leverage that data to accelerate their organization's event-driven growth.

To book sustainable stays, BeCausea, a technology startup aiming to transform the way the global hospitality, travel and tourism industry manages sustainability data, expands its partnership with online marketplace and booking platform Hubli announced. This partnership will enable Hubli to add a growing list of over 25,000 eco-labelled hotels to the platform, giving clients a better understanding of their hotels' environmental footprint and ensuring compliance with environmental, social and governance policies. You will now be able to reserve options.

Using the BeCause Sustainability API, Hubli collects sustainability data from over 60 Travalyst certified certifications and automatically maps it to hotels in the platform in real time, including energy and water consumption and other attributes. will be able to provide valuable data. Ciaran Delaney, founder and CEO of Hubli, said: “We help global companies make team meetings faster and easier in the most cost-effective and sustainable way possible.” We are excited to automate and scale sustainable hotel content around the world.”

To speed up session descriptions, event software company PheedLoop has introduced a new AI-powered integration that streamlines the session description process for event planners. AI Generate helps planners create compelling and informative explanations. Planners simply enter a few prompts, and the AI ​​algorithm turns them into session descriptions tailored to specific events. AI Summarize, on the other hand, compresses redundant or difficult-to-understand content and extracts key points without losing important details.

In the future, PheedLoop plans to add more AI features to the dashboard, including ways to create and summarize announcement descriptions, exhibitor descriptions, speaker descriptions, and more. As PheedLoop's AI journey unfolds, we're excited about the possibilities ahead, the team said in a recent blog post. The marriage of human creativity and AI-driven efficiency will redefine the event planning landscape. With each update, PheedLoop aims to empower event planners, making their tasks more manageable, fun, and ultimately more successful.

Latest Updates, Funding & Merger News Performance improvement solutions company One10 LLC has acquired First Lorandus Global Inc., an Ontario-based leader in virtual, hybrid and in-person events and incentive travel. The 16-year-old Canadian company will now be known as Lorandus, A One10 Company. This investment will enable the expansion of the One10 brand and its unique incentive and recognition technology, while supporting Rolandas' desire to expand the suite of products it offers to its customer base.

HeadBox, a UK-based B2B digital events platform, has hired Karen Hutchings as a director to support its continued growth and help the business prepare to expand into new regional markets. Mr Hutchings previously served as Global Head of Travel, Meetings and Events at EY.

Valor Hospitality Partners has partnered with technology company DailyPay to offer on-demand pay benefits to U.S. employees known as “Hotelitalians.” This collaboration gives employees real-time access to their earnings, allowing them to more effectively manage their finances by paying bills, saving, and investing on their own schedule.

Globespan Travel Management has selected Vindow, a marketplace for sellers and buyers of contracted hotel accommodations, to manage all of its temporary and group hotel sourcing. Vindows' user-friendly interface and machine learning capabilities enable travel managers to extract insights into traveler sentiment and expected trends, helping them choose the best destinations and accommodations. Easily negotiate and manage large-scale corporate temporary residency programs. .

Simantel, a marketing agency serving B2B brands, announced a partnership with Captello, a leading provider of lead generation and event engagement solutions. Through this partnership, Symantel will further strengthen its capabilities by providing event lead generation solutions for brands that use events to attract new customer attention.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bizbash.com/event-tech-virtual/event-tech-tools/article/22885763/new-event-tech-tools-for-february-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos