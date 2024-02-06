Artemis II: Mr. Hansen agrees to postpone the mission.





Longueuil –

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen agrees with NASA's plan to postpone the highly anticipated mission to the moon until September 2025, saying such a decision takes courage.

Hansen, along with fellow NASA crewmembers Reed Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, said Monday they were satisfied that officials had postponed the Artemis II moon mission, originally scheduled for November of this year. He said he is doing so. He added that the delay will buy the team time to iron out technical issues with the Orion spacecraft, including the heat shield, before the spacecraft's first crewed flight.

“We now have 10 months, so if we find something different, we have more opportunity to make changes if we wish,” Hansen told reporters at the Canadian Space Agency headquarters south of Montreal. Told.

“The idea is that we're going to find a lot of things we want to change for the Artemis program. We won't change everything for the mission, but we'll identify them and a lot of them will be earmarked for changes to Artemis III and IV. .”

Artemis II includes a lunar flight during which Orion performs a figure-eight flight around the far side of the moon before returning to Earth. The spacecraft completed an unmanned mission to orbit the moon Artemis I in late 2022.

Hansen said he regularly discusses the risks of spaceflight with colleagues and is confident that NASA will take all necessary mitigation measures before sending the team into orbit.

“Every space mission has risks, and of course launch and landing are the biggest risks,” Hansen said. “This is the second time we've flown this vehicle (Orion), but the first time we've flown it with humans on board. It's still a very new program, so the stakes are a little higher.”

Orion will pass through several orbital debris zones during its eight-day mission from Earth to the Moon and back.

“You can't do a quick U-turn and come back because you risk hitting something in space,” Hansen said. “So no matter what, if we decide to leave Earth, we have to live with what we have.”

This mission to the moon will serve as a precursor to Artemis III, which has been postponed to September 2026 and is expected to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon. This mission will be the first time astronauts have walked on the moon in more than 50 years.

Hansen was visiting CSA headquarters and was introduced to the media about how the team is preparing for the Artemis II mission. He is joined by Jenny Gibbons, who was appointed as Hansen's assistant in November but will be placed on emergency duty if she is unable to travel.

Demonstrations included physical training sessions in space for astronauts and examples of how medical support is provided during deep space missions. Similarly, officials also discussed the development of Canadarm3, a new robotic arm being built for the NASA-led Gateway lunar station.

Also on display were some of the Canadian dishes that accompany Mr. Hansen on his mission. They include shrimp curry rice, maple cream cookies, wild salmon sashimi, and maple syrup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.

