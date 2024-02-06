Microsoft launches first series of updates to federal Azure OpenAI capabilities





Microsoft is introducing new generative artificial intelligence capabilities within its government software products with an updated version of OpenAIs ChatGPT AI software and other machine learning apps available to federal employees using Microsoft's Azure Government platform. The Azure OpenAI Service will provide users with even more data analysis capabilities within Azure Government's existing suite of AI tools, the company announced Tuesday.

Considering this release, it is the first in a series that Microsoft plans to release this year based on its commitment to making the most of its AI capabilities, a Microsoft representative told NextGov/FCW ahead of the announcement. Told. .

Improving how federal employees gain insights from existing and new data is the primary goal of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service updates. Use cases vary, but federal customers who will benefit most from Azure Government updates work within agencies focused on science, research, and defense intelligence.

The latest in Azure partnership with OpenAIs ChatGPT and other AI tools, which officially launched in the summer of 2023, is part of a larger roadmap, with officials saying the company will , we plan to announce further updated features to the Azure AI platform, including low-code and no-code solutions and cloud capabilities.

By the fall, Microsoft aims to deploy these solutions in sensitive and top-secret environments on Azure, focusing on the growing demands of defense and intelligence within the U.S. government. Other applications include acquisition and project management, cybersecurity, and improving user experience assistance with chatbot tools.

Given the sensitive nature of the Azure Governments project and its sophisticated generative AI capabilities, Microsoft specifically aligns with the White House's October 2023 AI Executive Order, which prioritizes data privacy and security generally. He said he aims to move forward. language model.

As we bring these models to both commercial and government environments, we will be building on the foundation that Microsoft operates on trust and transparency, representatives said. Fundamentally, at the end of the day, customer data is customer data, and completely customer data.

Federal agencies will be able to request access to experiment and evaluate the use of generative AI software in a variety of use cases. Once approved, a notification will be sent to allow user access in your existing Azure Government subscription.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to provide more information about Microsoft's AI tools.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nextgov.com/artificial-intelligence/2024/02/microsoft-launches-first-series-updates-its-federal-chatgpt-capabilities/393945/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos