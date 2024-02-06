London doctors seek unprecedented court order forcing Google to reveal the names of senders of defamatory emails





Three London doctors are using Google Canada to uncover the creators of multiple anonymous accounts they say are being used to send defamatory and threatening emails alleging sexual assault and sexual abuse. is suing.

Dr. Aash Jain, Dr. Amit Garg, Dr. Christine Clemens and others filed a notice of application in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in London. The goal was to force Google to create a name, contact information, and IP address associated with the email account, which then began sending messages. It lasted from September 2023 until last month.

The filing notice states that Google is “precluded from voluntarily disclosing the identity” of the account creator “by our privacy policies and the law.”

The group is calling for something called the Norwich Order. The orders are typically used to force third parties to disclose evidence that could be used in further litigation and to force tech giants to hand over information.

At least five emails were sent from at least four different Gmail accounts to three coworkers, workplaces, and members of the media, according to a notice of application filed in court on Jan. 15.

CBC London received one such email on January 14th. Emails sent to four of her Gmail accounts were returned with error messages saying the accounts no longer exist.

According to court documents, four of the emails contained unproven allegations about Mr. Jain and Mr. Garg, including abusing their positions to blackmail students and sexually assault them. In addition, it also includes the content that it was exploited.

Jain is an assistant professor of nephrology at Western University's Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, and Garg is associate dean for clinical research at Schulich. They both work as nephrologists at the London Health Sciences Centre.

Another email centered on Christine Clemens, site director at the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences (ICES), where Jain and Garg also work as scientists. The application letter said the email said Mr. Clemens was not suitable for the role and alluded to the allegations against Mr. Jain and Mr. Garg.

The email, dated September 22, 2023, was sent to officials at McMaster University and the University of Toronto, officials at ICES and hospitals in London, Kingston, Ottawa and Toronto, and officials at Schulich, where Mr. Clemens works as a physician. It was done. Assistant professor.

In their application notices, the three men say the emails have left them defamed, ridiculed in front of colleagues, uncomfortable in public, and fearful for their safety.

“Furthermore, the email caused irreparable damage to the applicant's reputation and career. It caused extreme anxiety and distress to the applicant and his family,” the application notice reads.

The doctors, through their lawyer Andrew Graham, declined interview requests from CBC News.

“Our initial discussions with Google have been very positive, and we appreciate their support,” Graham said by phone Friday.

“We expect Google to cooperate with this request. At the end of the day, if Google releases information to us, we need to be more transparent about who is behind this.”

Google did not respond to several email inquiries from CBC News seeking comment.

How cybercriminals are changing the way police investigate harassment Jennifer McCarron, deputy chief of uniformed police in Charlottetown, says perpetrators can now be virtually anywhere. From other states to the United States and even overseas.

Toronto lawyer Manit Zemel, who is not connected to the case but specializes in internet law, online defamation and cyberbullying, told CBC News that Google is likely to cooperate if the court order meets the criteria. Told.

If Google hands over your data, problems can arise if that person uses a VPN service to hide their IP address from Google. It will be harder to pinpoint those responsible, but it's still a possibility, she said.

“In my experience, people who are regularly active online, even if they use a VPN, often forget to turn it on once and that one real That's enough to get the IP of the address,'' Zemel said.

Zemel was referring to a defamation lawsuit involving 53 plaintiffs last year that ended in a $4.7 million judgment against a Toronto man.

“It took them a very long time to identify this person because they were sophisticated, but we were able to do it. It took years,” she said. .

Anonymous online harassment is a growing problem that needs to be addressed through modern laws and enforcement, she said.

“The biggest problem we face, and everyone will face, is that most of the social media sites are located in the United States. Social media sites still have Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, and any There's almost complete impunity for malicious stuff.'' That's what's happening on their site. ”

Platforms themselves also need to be willing to enforce orders, he said.

A report from the Law Commission of Ontario, which Zemel consulted on, makes several recommendations for the province to consider in updating its defamation laws for the internet age.

The report, which called for legislative and court procedural reforms, was submitted in March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was declared, but ultimately stalled, he said.

“At the federal level, we have all the proposals for harm online, the proposals to regulate AI, the proposals to regulate privacy. We still have privacy laws from 1999,” she said.

“I started this job in 2009. From then to now, it's been a whole different ballgame, and the simple truth is that it keeps me busy.”

