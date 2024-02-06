Alamont fellows bring cutting-edge scientific innovation to the forefront — Harvard Gazette





Since 2018, the Alamont Fellowship has recognized cutting-edge scientific innovation. It is notoriously difficult for early-career researchers to obtain funding for high-risk projects, and many scientists often miss out on valuable opportunities to advance their research. Get involved with the Alamont Charitable Foundation. The Alamont Charitable Foundation awards the Alamont Fellowship Fund for Emerging Scientific Research to a carefully selected group of postdoctoral fellows and junior faculty who have high expectations for their research. This year's winners are working on a variety of topics in their funded projects, from quantum computing to investigating protein breakdown in the brain.

I continue to be inspired by the excellence of the Alamont Fellowship Program applicants and am very excited about this group of awardees, said John Shaw, vice president for research. These researchers are proposing projects that expand the boundaries of their fields, and we have much to learn from the research they are funding.

Xin Gu, Postdoctoral Researcher, Neurobiology, Harvard Medical School Regulation of brain function through novel proteolytic pathways

Sensory stimuli that activate brain development and adaptability induce the expression of a set of genes called immediate early genes (IEGs). Although the mechanisms controlling IEG protein expression are essential for brain function, they have remained unclear for more than 40 years. Gu discovered a stimulus-triggered protein called mydonorin, which is thought to have a wide range of functions in neurophysiology. This discovery could stimulate many new research directions, including exploring how midonorin works mechanistically. Gass' research also found that complexes involving midonorin are attracted to chromatin, a key component of human and animal chromosomes. She plans to investigate the effects of midonorin on chromatin and the physiological functions of midonorin. To that end, she created a mouse model that she used to investigate midonorine's role in learning and memory.

David Alvarez-Melis, Assistant Professor of Computer Science, John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Harvard University

Photo credit: Eliza Grinnell

Accelerate scientific research with large-scale multimodal AI models

Modern scientific discovery is driven by insights gained from large amounts of complex, multi-format data, and the processing and analysis of this data is a painstaking process that can be facilitated by AI. Large-scale language models (LLMs) have excellent knowledge aggregation and retrieval capabilities, making them particularly attractive for this task. However, his current LLM scientific knowledge is outdated, unchangeable, and mostly based on textual sources. The Merris Institute believes this is not enough to facilitate the next scientific breakthrough. Instead, new discoveries will most likely come from data that is still being analyzed or generated in observatories, wet labs, or particle accelerators. Having an LLM tap into that mountain of data can help achieve breakthroughs, but the ability to ingest and process large amounts of fresh, multi-format data while leveraging LLM's inference capabilities, such as: To strengthen this, we need to rethink the form, function, and use of LLM. Using images, graphs, or tables, LLMs can ultimately identify patterns and suggest future experiments to radically accelerate the pace of scientific research.

Julia Semeghini Assistant Professor of Applied Physics, Harvard University John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences Advances in programmable quantum computers: Overcoming challenges and expanding capabilities with dual atomic arrangements

By leveraging the fundamental principles of quantum mechanics, quantum computers are expected to be able to solve problems that even the most powerful supercomputers cannot solve. The impressive advances in this platform over the past few years have brought the field to a critical juncture, where it is imperative to address pressing challenges regarding scalability, error tolerance, and flexibility.

Semeghini aims to introduce innovative features to programmable atomic arrays, expanding the platform's range and addressing current limitations by combining two atomic species and complementary functionality within the same array. To do. This enables new approaches to error correction and scalability. These are critical to the development of quantum architectures that push the limits of quantum computers and enable these computers to eventually solve real-world problems. This research also extends its application to fundamental problems in condensed matter, high-energy physics, and quantum chemistry, as well as to a variety of problems related to information processing and optimization.

Victoria Ashley VillarAssistant Professor of Astronomy, Faculty of Arts and SciencesFundamental models of time-domain astrophysics

By studying the explosive deaths of stars, astronomers can understand high-energy physics, test models of stellar evolution, and measure the expansion of the universe itself. Approximately 10,000 space explosion phenomena are currently discovered each year, and the pace of discovery will continue to accelerate as more advanced technology becomes operational in the coming years. Researchers need new techniques to efficiently classify these phenomena and identify new high-energy physics. The Villars project integrates broadband light curves, high-fidelity spectroscopy, and imagery into an integrated model to analyze the changing night sky in real time. The aim of her research is to create the first astrophysical time-domain foundational model, an algorithm that uses her AI and raw data to perform various tasks. This algorithm is used to classify new events, identify new physics, and rapidly infer physical parameters of known phenomena. in real time.

