MultiversX blockchain data is embedded into global internet data streams via Google BigQuery The MultiversX Blog





One of the most important contributions of blockchain technology to the Internet was the introduction of easy ownership transfer of digital assets. Therefore, this trilogy – reading, writing, owning is called the next evolutionary stage. The first and second characteristics are equally important in terms of decentralization and openness that allows builders to enter almost any industry.

Options for browsing blockchain data include block explorers and APIs, but they can limit how deep you can explore history and are rarely useful for analyzes involving large amounts of data.

That's why we're excited to announce that MultiversX, which enables access to blockchain data in an easy way, is now available on Google BigQuery. Essentially, Google is replicating what it has already done for the entire internet and making information access on the MultiversX blockchain readily available.

Google BigQuery is an enterprise-grade, petabyte-scale cloud data warehouse with a cost-effective pay-as-you-go pricing model. Anyone with a Google Account can now gain insight into the MultiversX network, including the top 100 block producers, without having to run specialized software or wait for ledger syncs.

Other ready-to-use sample queries available directly on the MultiversX dataset page include details about the latest blocks, daily transaction counts, largest EGLD transfers within a certain time period, or the most used smart contracts. Masu. Here are some examples of other things you can do.

Developers and projects using MultiversX to perform and record actions on-chain will be granted access to important new avenues in the toolkit. Google BigQuery enables you to perform deep product analytics to understand user behavior and assess product development priorities.

Analyzing and interpreting data to reveal useful insights and information about product usage is a little-studied science compared to its potential utility in the Web3 space. Having Google solve most of the problems with the MultiversX project is an important step toward making dApps better, more useful, and more appealing to the masses. said Lucian Mincu, MultiversX Foundation CIO.

This service is provided through MultiversX ETL, an open source tool that extracts, transforms, and feeds blockchain data into Google BigQuery on an hourly basis.

Google Cloud's involvement in the MultiversX ecosystem extends beyond this important integration. The two leading technology companies have undertaken multiple initiatives to accelerate Web3, including startup accelerator programs, hackathons and developer initiatives, and joint business developments such as the presence of MultiversX as a partner at the Google Cloud booth at GITEX Global in Dubai. We are working together. 2023.

resource

About Google BigQuery

Google BigQuery is a Google Cloud Platform service that serves as a scalable, cloud-based enterprise data warehouse for rapid SQL queries and interactive analysis of large datasets. This solution is known for its fast processing times and large data capabilities.

