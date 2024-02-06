Google case study reveals the evolution of Search Console via API





A new case study from Google shows how you can use the Search Console API to see and interact with data within your CMS or your own SEO dashboard. Although this article is a case study, the call to action at the end of the article reveals how Google uses APIs to transform Search Console from SaaS to a data stream that you can interact with with your favorite GUI. .

Application Programming Interface (API)

APIs are widely used technologies that act as a bridge between two applications, allowing one to interact with the other. It's used everywhere, especially in WordPress, where APIs allow plugins to access and manipulate website information contained in its database.

Wix Case Study

A collaboration between Google and Wix brings Google's Search Console API within the Wix dashboard, streamlining the SEO process for millions of Wix users around the world.

Users can easily access useful Google Search Console insights and features within the familiar Wix dashboard, so they benefit from maintaining a unified experience within Wix without having to learn a separate user interface. .

Deployment and user benefits

Wix's integration strategy focused on leveraging Google APIs to power the proprietary SEO tools that users were already familiar with. This process included the selection and integration of certain Google features that complement Wix's user interface (Dashboard UI), resulting in a more intuitive experience of Google's Search Console features. Ta.

In this case study, users who integrated the Search Console API reported an average 15% increase in traffic over a one-year period.

The e-commerce site saw a 24% increase in total product value compared to similar Wix e-commerce sites on Wix that did not use the Search Console API integration.

According to the case study:

“To date, over 2 million Wix sites have connected their Search Console accounts and submitted their sitemaps to Google through the new integration. They also regularly use new features like site inspections and analytics reports to We were able to troubleshoot and fix indexing errors and gain insight into the resulting performance changes.

Search Console evolves with APIs

The successful integration of Google's API into the Wix platform marks the beginning of a collaboration between Google and content management system companies, including web hosts that develop their own point-and-click web builders based on WordPress. Shows value.

But another purpose of the case study is to demonstrate how in-house SEO tools and dashboards can integrate Google Search Console functionality using APIs.

It is not until the end of this case study that Google will issue a separate call to action asking organizations to contact us via a web form or Twitter.

The article says:

“If you are a CMS and are interested in collaborating with us, please contact us through this form or social media.”

This call to action highlights how the API is changing the way Google's Search Console data is accessed, and the trend toward no longer having to sign in to Search Console to view data within Google's user interface. is showing.

The API already allows you to import Search Console data into Screaming Frog and combine it with your crawl data, and of course there's a WordPress plugin that lets you use it. The Wix case study introduces a new application that demonstrates the flexibility of using Search Console data in the future, beyond the current access methods.

Read Google's Wix case study.

How Wix brings value to its users by integrating statistics and functionality directly into the Wix UI via Google APIs

Featured image by Shutterstock/Catalyst Labs

