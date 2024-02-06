DVIDS – News – Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center Participates in 3rd Annual Expeditionary Maintenance and Repair Workshop





The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)'s Internal Mechanic Technology Innovation Shop and Miniature Micro and Module Test Repair (2M/MTR) Lab will be participating in the 3rd Annual Repair Technology Exercise (REPTX) Naval Expeditionary Sustainment Repair on January 30th. (ESAR) Participated in the workshop. , 2024, Norfolk, Virginia.

This was the first year that MARMCs Inside Mechanic Tech Innovation Shop and 2M/MTR Lab participated in this event. MARMC, with representatives from private industry, academia, and the private sector, aimed to showcase technology solutions that address four key areas: visualization, command and control assistance, forward manufacturing, and expeditionary maintenance.

Lisa Strama, president and CEO of the nonprofit National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS), emphasized the importance of the workshop: Readiness level.

During the workshop, 2nd Class Electronics Engineers Guillermo Mendoza and Winston Wylie tested pre-failed circuit card assemblies (CCA) using existing test routines on 2M/MTR Gold Disk in a rigorous environment. ) focused on troubleshooting and repair. After thorough troubleshooting, Mendoza and Wiley were able to locate and repair the faulty component using the 2M/MTR Portable Repair Kit. A qualified civilian engineer verified the accuracy of the repair and indicated it was successful.

Chief Electronics Engineer Thomas Wirth emphasized the importance of the event, saying it's all about saving the Navy money and providing experience for sailors. Thank you not only for the invitation, but also for the opportunity to showcase your troubleshooting skillset at this great event.

Hull Technician 2nd Class Matthew Owen from the Inside Mechanic Tech Innovation shop introduced the PlasmaBlast system and demonstrated how it removes corrosion around damaged structures. Owen highlighted the efficiency of plasma technology currently utilized by sailors in the fleet and said he has heard many stories about the difficulties of needle gunning, which uses pneumatic tools to remove corrosion. . I'm glad I was able to come to this workshop and use the plasma blaster. This reduced the amount of time it took to sand away rust from corroded flanges.

REPTX will be held again next year, providing further opportunities for industry and government collaboration to share, promote and accelerate technology.

MARMC is a field operation under the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) that provides surface ship maintenance, management, private sector maintenance, and fleet technical support oversight to ships in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region. Masu.

Photographed: February 2, 2024 Posted: February 6, 2024 10:56 Story ID: 463265 Location: Norfolk, Virginia, USA Web Views: 18 Downloads: 0 Public Domain

This work, Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, is participating in the 3rd Annual Expeditionary Maintenance and Repair Workshop by Oscar Pope, identified by DVIDS and located at https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright. You must comply with the restrictions provided.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dvidshub.net/news/463265/mid-atlantic-regional-maintenance-center-participates-third-annual-expeditionary-sustainment-and-repair-workshop The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos