Cathie Wood sells major tech stocks (again)





Money manager Cathie Wood, nicknamed “Mama Cathy'' by her fans, frequently buys and sells tech stocks.

Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

Kathy Woods Eternal Years

She had a great year in 2020 leading Ark Innovation to a 153% return. That, and the clear presentation of her investment philosophy in ubiquitous media, help explain her popularity.

Woods' investment strategy is not difficult to understand. The Arcus ETF typically buys young, small-cap stocks in high-tech categories such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, DNA sequencing, energy storage, and robotics. She sees these sectors as game-changing for the global economy.

As you can imagine, these stocks are very volatile, so Ark funds can be on quite a roller coaster ride. And Wood is frequently traded back and forth with top names.

Morningstar, a major investment research firm, does not have a favorable opinion of the Wood & Ark Innovation ETF.

Morningstar analyst Robbie Greengold wrote that there are doubts about ARK Innovation's ability to navigate the difficult territory it explores.

The potential of the five high-tech platforms Woods mentioned above is attractive, he said. But Arks' ability to find winners among them and avoid myriad risks is less so. Since its inception in 2014, the strategy has experienced ups and downs, with moderate total returns and extreme volatility.

Greengold isn't crazy about Woods' investment style. He says it's her responsibility to rely on her intuition when building her portfolio.

This is not a book-based investment portfolio. Greengold said the strategy invests exclusively in stocks with modest recurring income, high valuations and highly correlated prices. Their extreme volatility emphasizes that their future is highly uncertain.

Wood has defended himself against Morningstars' criticism. I know there are companies like that, but [Morningstar] They don't understand what we're doing, she said.

We don't fit into their style. And I think as technology blurs the lines between and between sectors, style boxes will become a thing of the past.

Cathie Wood sells NVIDIA stock, buys more

On Friday, the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) – Get Free Report released 3,022 shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NVDA) worth $2 million as of the day's close. Arcus sold its Nvidia shares on January 22nd. Mr. Wood has been selling Nvidia periodically since May of last year.

Wall Street Analyst Details:

Last September, she said it was a very expensive and very obvious stock, according to Bloomberg.

Shares have more than tripled in the past year amid excitement over the company's ties to artificial intelligence.

Nvidia is the largest manufacturer of highly powerful and energy-efficient graphics processing units (GPUs) used to train and run AI apps.

On the buying side, Ark Funds bought shares of electric car giant Tesla (TSLA) for seven consecutive days, taking 114,811 shares on Friday, worth $21.6 million at the day's close.

Tesla has suffered a 29% loss over the past six months due to weak profits, production issues and controversy over CEO Elon Musk's compensation.

Mr. Wood has repeatedly bought Tesla stock as it has tumbled in recent years, expressing support for Mr. Musk and his mission to provide pollution-free cars. Tesla is his second-largest holding in the Ark Innovation ETF after Coinbase (COIN) – Get Free Report.

Ark Funds also acquired 47,926 shares of online stock broker Robinhood Markets on Friday, valued at $509,000 at the day's close. Robinhood stock has fallen 11% in the past month.

After a brief surge following its initial public offering in July 2021, the stock price has stagnated and is now down 72% since its IPO.

Meanwhile, Arkfund sold 261,981 shares of video conferencing service Zoom Video Communications (ZM) – Get Free Report – worth $16.8 million as of Wednesday's close.

It's down 20% in the past 12 months, but is still up 77% since its April 2019 IPO. Demand for the company's products surged during the pandemic, but has slowed since then. Zoom is his fourth largest holding in Ark Innovation.

