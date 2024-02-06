Google pays $350 million to settle shareholder data privacy lawsuit





Jonathan Stempel

(Reuters) – Google has agreed to pay $350 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit related to security bugs in the now-defunct social media website Google+.

The preliminary settlement was filed late Monday in San Francisco federal court after more than a year of mediation and must be approved by U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson.

This means that by March 2018, Google was aware of a three-year-old software glitch that leaked Google+ users' personal data, and that it hid the problem for months while publicly emphasizing its commitment to data security. It settles the claim.

Shareholders said the disclosures could expose their company to regulation and public scrutiny similar to that faced by Facebook after London-based Cambridge Analytica collected user data for the 2016 U.S. election. Google said it is concerned that it may become

Google's parent company Alphabet's stock price fell several times as news about the bug surfaced, wiping out billions of dollars in market value, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit, led by Rhode Island State Treasurer James Diossa on behalf of state pension funds that owned Alphabet stock, targeted Alphabet shareholders from April 23, 2018 to April 30, 2019. There is.

Google denied any wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement and found no evidence that the data was misused.

Spokesman Jose Castaneda said: “We regularly identify and fix problems in our software, publish information about them, and take these problems seriously. This problem no longer exists in our products. “I am glad that we were able to resolve this issue.”

The Mountain View, California-based company reached a $7.5 million settlement related to Google+ users in 2020.

Lawyers for the shareholders could seek fees of up to $66.5 million from the settlement, according to court documents.

Monday's settlement was announced five and a half weeks after Google settled a lawsuit accusing it of secretly tracking the internet usage of millions of people who thought they were browsing privately. . Terms of the settlement have not yet been disclosed.

The case is Alphabet Inc. Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 18-06245.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

