US Special Operations Community Brings Innovation Foundry to London to Focus on Fighting in Smart Cities





U.S. Special Operations Command officials will travel across the pond in April to meet with British defense officials and technology experts to brainstorm capabilities and operational concepts needed to fight in future “smart cities.” is.

The gathering in London, named Innovation Foundry 15 (IF15), is hosted by the Tampa, Florida-based SOFWERX hub in partnership with SOCOM's Science and Technology Futures Directorate and UK Strategic Command, which oversees the UK Special Forces Directorate. do.

Participants will be drawn from industry, academia, research, government, futurists, and other subject matter experts.

According to a special notice published on Sam.gov, the event will “explore the challenges of physical and remote SOF operations in a range of complex smart city scenarios of the future.”

“The nature of the future operating environment is rapidly changing and will increasingly involve operating in smart, interconnected cities. More than 50% of humanity lives in cities, and by 2030 “In 2020, there will be more than 60 cities with populations between 5 million and 10 million people. These dense cities are becoming increasingly complex: socially, physically and technologically,” the notification states. . “This brings new challenges and opportunities for SOF operations across potential mission sets in accessible and accessible interconnected environments. [maneuver] It will be difficult…Virtual and physical theater entry, combat operations, sustainment, and partnerships will all require new approaches. ”

Attendees at IF15, the latest in a series of Innovation Foundry events, are expected to brainstorm how technology can be used to overcome these challenges. Participants will also be tasked with identifying investments that special operations organizations need to make in the near term to succeed in future urban warfare. The post said that after the event, SOCOM and British Strategic Command may negotiate contracts with contractors.

“This innovation foundry is the first stage of the innovation cycle and will focus on idea generation. Deliverables from the IF15 event include: Contains preliminary functional concepts targeting defined problem areas that may have an impact. According to the special notice, this event will be followed by: 1) to further develop the preliminary functional concepts; 2) a series of Integration Technology Sprints (ITS) to demonstrate the proof of concept.

People with expertise in AI and machine learning. Robots and autonomous systems. Advanced energy system. Communication technology. Biometric authentication system. Cyber ​​operation. edge computing. influence the strategy. sensors; wearable technology; Internet of Things; smart cities and other areas of interest may apply.

Resume submission deadline is March 4th. The winner will be invited to attend the conference in London where he is scheduled to be held from April 17th until he 19th.

By John Harper John Harper is the editor-in-chief of Defense Scoop, Scoop News Group's newest online publication focused on the Department of Defense and its pursuit of new capabilities. He leads a team of award-winning journalists providing the latest news and in-depth analysis on military technology and how it shapes the way the Department of Defense operates and modernizes. You can also follow him on Twitter @Jon_Harper_.

