St. Louis' world-famous innovator offers a vision for the future of high-tech farms





ReACH Innovation Summit on Regenerative Agriculture, co-hosted by BioSTL and Bayer, launches efforts to develop local testbed hubs for new technologies for tomorrow's agriculture

St. Louis, Missouri, February 6, 2024 (Globe Newswire) — St. Louis, Missouri (February 7, 2024) Some of agriculture's most outside-the-box thinkers are converging in St. Louis. will pitch its vision for tomorrow's agriculture at the inaugural ReACH Innovation Summit hosted by BioSTL and Bayer.

Behind the event is the new Heartland Regenerative Agri-Food Alliance (ReACH), made up of innovative food and agriculture companies and producers, to address shrinking supplies of arable land, water and energy. We are actively collaborating on regenerative agricultural techniques. These members include AB Inbev, ADM, Bayer, Bunge, Burger King, Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, Growmark, ICL, Illinois Farm Bureau, Missouri Farm Bureau, National Corn Growers Association (NCGA), Nestle Purina, Post, and United. Soybean board (USB).

For this planet to thrive in the coming decades, it will require significant innovation, said Don Rubin, CEO and founder of BioSTL, a nonprofit building bioscience innovation in St. Louis. We believe that breakthrough innovation comes from the bright minds and collaboration of scientists, businessmen, entrepreneurs, and farmers, and St. Louis has the opportunity to be at the center of that.

St. Louis is already a center of global agricultural giants and is within a few days' drive of 80% of America's corn and soybean crops, which make up the majority of U.S. agricultural exports. The region is also home to the headquarters of national organizations for farmers who grow these crops, including NCGA and USB.

At the inaugural Summit, 13 exciting startups from North, South and Central America, the UK and the Middle East will pitch their innovations to ReACH members, addressing specific real-time challenges that companies are trying to address. Just like on ABC-TV's reality show Shark Tank, the best innovations receive feedback, support, and even investment from participating ReACH companies.

Phil Taylor, director of open innovation at Bayer, said agricultural and food companies are using artificial intelligence and other breakthroughs to help farmers keep soil healthy and use less water, energy and chemicals. He said he is exploring further ways to utilize this technology. This coalition plans to grow not only the future of regenerative agriculture and the food we eat, but also the future of our region.

Innovators pitching at the summit:

Agrina is committed to sustainable agriculture through a technology-enabled platform that generates and monetizes proven climate outcomes, connects farmers with agricultural value chains, and bridges the economic gaps experienced by producers in the transition to sustainable agriculture. Scale up agricultural transitions at the farm level. (Denmark)

Andes generates carbon credits by partnering with farmers who apply microorganisms to their fields that convert CO2 into stable minerals. The result is highly durable, low-cost, and verifiable carbon credits that can be used for embedded or offset purposes. (Chile)

ChrysaLabs is located at the intersection of agriculture, sustainability, and innovation. ChrysaLabs probes use three onboard sensor technologies, cloud computing, and AI to extract real-time data from patented spectroscopic techniques. This provides soil insights within seconds, enabling faster lift-off of carbon projects and empowering field managers to take optimal action within minutes of sampling and make the right decisions on the spot. can. (Canada)

CIBO Technologies is a large-scale SaaS platform that powers the transition to sustainable and regenerative agriculture. CIBO achieves its partners' goals through an at-scale software platform that implements, manages and reports on sustainability programs, and rewards farmers for introducing new regenerative practices or continuing existing ones. . The company's platform combines advanced science-based ecosystem modeling, AI-based computer vision, MMRV capabilities, and the most complete program engine on the market. (America)

DeepAgro is a scientific company based on artificial intelligence applied to agriculture. The company's first product is a weed recognition device for selective herbicide application that allows farmers to use up to 70% less pesticides and water. It also provides an accurate map of where and how much of the chemical was applied to obtain quality certification for the application. (Argentina)

EarthOptics is a growth-stage data and technology company that creates soil mapping that is significantly faster, cheaper, and more accurate than existing soil measurement methods. The EarthOptics technology platform combines proprietary soil and sensor data, machine learning, and data partnerships to create mapping solutions that enable farmers, ranchers, and land managers to make more profitable and sustainable soil management decisions. Generate. (America)

EIWA Vault is a cloud platform built to enable agricultural enterprises to enable AI and ML. They have built the first and most advanced agricultural ecosystem data cloud that mobilizes agricultural knowledge across multiple players in the value chain, from research and development programs to commercial and MRV programs. (Argentina)

Substrate BioAg: Mycorrhizal fungi, the main route of carbon into the soil, are key to permanently sequestering carbon. They cost-effectively produce large quantities and the highest concentration of mycorrhizal products, but their impacts go beyond climate change. The company's products help farmers increase crop yields, improve soil fertility, reduce plant stress and reduce fertilizer use without changing farming practices. The company's premium carbon program, Rootella Carbon, ensures verifiable, sustainable and permanent carbon removal. (Israel)

HabiTerre has developed a truly novel system-of-systems approach to agroecological modeling to address the challenge of accurately quantifying environmental outcomes in agriculture from the field level to the global scale. With unrivaled scientific rigor, we measure, monitor, verify and report from field-validated intervention claims to large-scale supply warehouse calculations for resource planning and greenhouse gas inventory calculations. We can support your needs. (America)

Winner of the 2021 Davidson Award, LeafSpec is an accurate, affordable, and portable hyperspectral crop leaf imager. LeafSpec non-destructively scans a leaf in just 10 seconds. Plant physiological characteristics such as leaf water content, chlorophyll content, nitrogen content, pathogen and insect diseases, and stress from chemical sprays can be measured. LeafSpec is the world's first product that can be easily deployed anywhere. (America)

Ostara is passionate about creating meaningful change in the nutrition of all soils and all crops. They are committed to providing sustainable, highly efficient and innovative fertilizers to the agricultural market. Ostarus products outperform traditional alternatives due to increased efficiency, increased nutrient availability, reduced inputs and significantly reduced environmental impact. (America)

PES Technologies is the future of soil health measurement. The company's unique sensor products provide the biological, chemical, and physical indicators needed to assess comprehensive soil health in 5 minutes. This will enable industry to affordably perform the mass testing of soil health it needs to improve our understanding of soil health and the impact of regenerative and sustainable farming practices. (England)

Solena Ag is pioneering agricultural transformation through Prometheus, an AI platform that enables agricultural soil microbiome engineering. We use advanced technology and soil microbiome data to tailor farming plans and optimize inputs for each farmer. This innovation simultaneously increases yield and sustainability, redefining the future of sustainable and productive agriculture. (Mexico)

About BioSTL

Founded in 2001, BioSTL has been a cornerstone of St. Louis' innovation environment, fostering a dynamic economy by convening stakeholders, addressing public policy, and delivering targeted programs. Our mission is to strengthen the city's position as a hub for addressing global challenges in agriculture, food, biopharmaceuticals, and healthcare. BioSTL leads nationally acclaimed efforts in her three key areas:

Startup Creation and Investing BioGenerator has been the launching pad for over 125 startups, providing them with the capital, resources, and guidance they need to grow.

Strategic Business Attraction GlobalSTL positions St. Louis as a center of international innovation. Our work attracts cutting-edge companies and entrepreneurs from around the world and increases the region's profile and reputation.

Developing an Equitable Workforce Our talent and workforce programs are dedicated to developing a diverse and inclusive workforce, ensuring that our company's growth is supported by talented people from all backgrounds.

BioSTL is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization funded by philanthropic donations and grants aimed at the future of St. Louis. To learn more about us, please visit BioSTL.org.

media instructions

B-roll and on-site interviews with Donn Rubin (BioSTL CEO), Vijay Chauhan (ReACH/BioSTL), and other coalition members are available as schedules permit. Contact Amy Gwin 314-397-8544, [email protected].

Contact: Amy Gwin BioSTL 314-397-8544 [email protected]

