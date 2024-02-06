New localllm allows you to develop Gen AI apps locally without using the GPU





In today's fast-paced AI environment, developers face numerous challenges when building applications that use large-scale language models (LLMs). In particular, the lack of GPUs traditionally required to run LLM is a major hurdle. In this post, we introduce a new solution that allows a developer to leverage the power of his LLM locally on his CPU and memory within his workstation, Google Cloud's fully managed development environment. The models used in this walkthrough can be found on Hugging Face, specifically The Bloke's repository, and are compatible with the quantization methods used to enable execution on CPUs or low-power GPUs. This innovative approach not only eliminates the need for GPUs, but also opens up a world of possibilities for seamless and efficient application development. By using a combination of quantization models, cloud workstations, a new open source tool named localllm, and commonly available resources, you can leverage your existing processes and workflows for well-equipped development. Develop AI-based applications on your workstation.

Quantization model + cloud workstation == productivity

Quantized models are AI models that are optimized to run on local devices with limited computational resources. These models are designed to be more efficient in terms of memory usage and processing power, allowing them to run smoothly on devices such as smartphones, laptops, and other edge devices. In this case, you're running them on a cloud workstation that has plenty of resources available. Here are some great examples of why leveraging quantization models in your development loop can help you get your work done.

Improved performance: Quantization models are optimized to perform calculations using lower precision data types such as 8-bit integers instead of standard 32-bit floating point numbers. This reduction in precision enables faster calculations and better performance on devices with limited resources.

Reduce memory usage: Quantization techniques help reduce memory requirements for AI models. By representing weights and activations with fewer bits, the overall model size is reduced, making it easier to fit into devices with limited storage capacity.

Faster inference: Quantized models can perform calculations more quickly due to reduced precision and smaller model size. This reduces inference time and allows AI applications to run more smoothly and responsively on local devices.

By combining quantization models with cloud workstations, you can take advantage of the flexibility, scalability, and cost efficiency of cloud workstations. Additionally, traditional approaches that rely on remote servers or cloud-based GPU instances for LLM-based application development can introduce delays, security concerns, and dependencies on third-party services. There are many benefits to a solution that allows you to leverage LLM locally within cloud workstations without compromising performance, security, or control over your data.

Introducing localllm

Today I introduced localllm, a set of tools and libraries that allow you to easily access quantized models from HuggingFace through a command line utility. localllm can be a game changer for developers looking to leverage their LLM without the constraints of GPU availability. This repository provides a comprehensive framework and tools to run his LLM locally on CPU and memory within Google Cloud Workstation using this method (but only on your local machine or if you have enough CPU) He can also run the LLM model wherever there is). By eliminating dependence on the GPU, you can unleash the full potential of his LLM for your application development needs.

Main features and benefits

GPU-free LLM execution: localllm allows you to run LLM on CPU and memory, eliminating the need for scarce GPU resources, allowing you to integrate LLM into your application development workflow without sacrificing performance or productivity.

Increase productivity: localllm lets you use LLM directly within the Google Cloud ecosystem. This integration streamlines the development process and reduces the complexity associated with setting up remote servers and relying on external services. Now you can focus on building innovative applications without managing GPUs.

Cost-effective: By leveraging localllm, you can significantly reduce infrastructure costs associated with GPU provisioning. You can run LLM on CPU and memory within your Google Cloud environment, optimizing resource utilization, reducing costs, and increasing return on investment.

Improved data security: Running LLM locally on the CPU and memory keeps sensitive data within your control. localllm allows you to reduce risks associated with data transfer and third-party access, and enhance data security and privacy.

Seamless integration with Google Cloud services: localllm integrates with various Google Cloud services, including data storage, machine learning APIs, and other Google Cloud services, so you can take advantage of the full potential of the Google Cloud ecosystem .

Start localllm

To get started using localllm, visit our GitHub repository at https://github.com/googlecloudplatform/localllm. This repository provides detailed documentation, code samples, and step-by-step instructions for configuring and leveraging LLM locally on CPU and memory within your Google Cloud environment. You can explore the repository, contribute to its development, and leverage its features to enhance your application development workflow.

Once you've cloned the repository locally, use the following simple steps to run localllm using the quantization model you selected from the HuggingFace repository The Bloke to run your first sample prompt query. For example, I use Llama.

