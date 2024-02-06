Building Innovation with Blockchain | MIT Technology Review





Laurel Luma: I'm Laurel Luma from MIT Technology Review. This is a business lab. This show helps business leaders understand new technologies coming out of the lab and onto the market.

Today's topic is blockchain. Technology has changed the way money moves around the world, but the opportunities and value derived from distributed ledger technology are still in their infancy. But it can be done quickly if deployed openly, securely, and at scale.

I have two words for you. It's about building innovation.

My guest is Suresh Shetty, Chief Technology Officer of Onyx by JPMorgan at JPMorgan Chase.

Welcome, Suresh.

Suresh Shetty: Thank you very much, Laurel. I look forward to the conversation.

Laurel: So, to set the context for this conversation, JPMorgan Chase started investing in blockchain in 2015, but as we all know, in the age of technology that was forever ago. It means. Can you explain the current capabilities of blockchain and how it has evolved over time at JPMorgan Chase?

Suresh: That's right. So, as you said, when we started this journey in 2015-2016, like any other strategy and exploration of new technology, we had to choose a path. And one of the interesting things is that if you're thinking about your strategic outlook five or 10 years from now, you're necessarily going to have to make some course corrections. What we've done at JPMorgan Chase is we've looked at a variety of survey items and focused on being as comprehensive as possible within each survey item. What this means is that we have actually focused less on the superiority of the technology and more on ubiquity in terms of who can use it and who is going to use it. Because we felt that ultimately, the ubiquitous network effect, the community effect, can actually overcome the technology challenges that individuals and businesses may have.

Now, I think a very relevant example is that of Betamax VHS. It's a little old, but I think it's really important for this kind of use case. As many of you may know, Betamax was a great technology at the time, and VHS was much more popular on the market. And over time, people and businesses began to gravitate towards Betamax's ubiquity rather than its technological superiority. And similarly, that has been our sentiment regarding the path we have taken in and around blockchain in general and the Ethereum ecosystem in particular. We feel that the Ethereum ecosystem has the largest developer community, and as time went on, we knew we needed to focus our efforts there.

That's where we've been and we continue to make these decisions from a collaboration and inclusivity perspective rather than looking purely at the technology itself.

Laurel: And really focus on those efforts. In 2020, the company debuted Onyx by JPMorgan, a blockchain-based platform for wholesale payment transactions. Can you explain what wholesale payment transactions are and why they are fundamental to Onyx's mission?

Suresh: That's right. Well, that was interesting. My background comes from the markets world, which was heavily involved in things like front office trading and investment banking, and eventually moved into the payments world. And when you put the two side by side, you see something that's actually quite interesting. Because people initially feel that the market space is much more complex and exciting than payments, and payments are a relatively simple act. You are moving money from point A to point B.

What's actually happening is that payments are much more complex, especially from a transactional perspective. So what I'm saying is, when you look at the market, what happens when you make a trade. If an error occurs, correct the first transaction, cancel it, and enter a new transaction. This means that a series of cancellation amendments are made, all linked by previous transactions, forming a daisy chain of transactions that is relatively simple and easy to migrate.

But if we look at the world of payments, we see that transactions occur and they flow. If an error occurs, suspend the transaction, fix it, and continue. Now, if you think about it from a technology perspective, this becomes much more complex. Because you have to have a transaction flow state engine in mind and store it somewhere. You must always ensure that the data and transactionality from the previous unit of work is actually preserved, not just referenced, as it flows to the next unit of work. It's very complicated.

Now, from a business perspective, what cross-border payments and wholesale payments are about, as I said, is moving money from point A to point B. In an ideal way, I'll show you an example. I'm in India, so in an ideal case I would move the funds from JPMorgan Chase to State Bank of India and the transaction would be completed and everyone would be happy. And during that transaction, they do things like credit checks to make sure the money being transferred has a balance in the sender's account. A credit check is performed because we need to verify that the recipient of your account has a valid bank account. We will then perform a sanctions check. Sanctions checks mean assessing whether funds are being transferred to bad actors and, if so, stopping the transaction and notifying the parties involved. Therefore, it looks relatively easy in the idealized version.

