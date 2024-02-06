Meta plans to label AI-generated content from OpenAI and Google on Facebook, Instagram





On Tuesday, Meta announced plans to start labeling AI-generated images from other companies such as OpenAI and Google, Reuters reported. The move aims to make platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Threads more transparent by notifying users when the content they're viewing is digitally synthesized media rather than real photos or videos. The purpose is

Meta's decision, made during a contentious US election year, is part of a larger effort within the tech industry to establish standards for labeling content created using artificial intelligence models. It is. Artificial intelligence models can generate fake but realistic sounds, images, and images. Video from written prompt. (As we discussed yesterday, even fake content that is not generated by AI can confuse social media users.)

Nick Clegg, Meta's President of Global Affairs, made the announcement in a blog post on Meta's website. “We have taken this approach until next year, when a number of important elections will be held around the world,” Clegg wrote. “During this time, we will learn more about how people are creating and sharing AI content, the types of transparency they value most, and how these technologies are evolving. You are expected to learn.”

Clegg said Meta's efforts to label AI-generated content expands the company's existing practice of labeling content generated by its own AI tools to include images created by other companies' services. He said it would happen.

“We were building an industry-leading tool that can identify invisible markers at scale, specifically “AI-generated” information for C2PA and IPTC technology standards. This allows Google, OpenAI, Microsoft, Adobe, Midjourney, and Shutterstock to add metadata to images created with tools that allow them to label images as they execute their plans. ”

According to Meta, its AI-generated content labeling technology relies on invisible watermarks and metadata embedded in files. Meta adds a small “Imagined with AI” watermark to images created with publicly available AI image generators.

In his post, Clegg expressed confidence in the company's ability to reliably label AI-generated images, but noted that tools to mark audio and video content are still in development. In the meantime, Meta requires users to label altered audio and video content, with unspecified penalties for non-compliance.

“Require people to use this disclosure and labeling tool when posting organic content that includes digitally created or modified photo-realistic video or realistic-sounding audio. In some cases, penalties may apply,” he wrote.

However, Mr Clegg said there was currently no effective way to label AI-generated text, suggesting it was too late to take such action on written content. This is consistent with our report that his AI detector of text does not work.

The announcement comes a day after Meta's independent oversight board criticized the company's policy against misleading and modified videos as too narrow and recommended that such content be labeled rather than removed. Clegg agreed with this criticism and acknowledged that Meta's existing policies are insufficient to manage the growing amount of synthetic and hybrid content online. He sees the new labeling efforts as a step toward addressing the oversight committee's recommendations and fostering industry-wide momentum toward similar measures.

Meta acknowledges that it cannot detect AI-generated content created without watermarks or metadata, such as images created with some open-source AI image synthesis tools. Meta is researching an image watermarking technology called Stable Signature, which they hope can be embedded into open source image generators. But as long as a pixel is a pixel, it can be created using methods outside of the tech industry's control, and as open source AI tools become increasingly sophisticated and practical, it remains a challenge for AI content detection. This has become an issue.

