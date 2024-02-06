Google's password manager officially brings Family Sharing





You'll soon have the option to share your username and password with Google Family members

Overview Google is soon introducing the ability for users to share login details directly with Google Family groups through Google Password Manager. This feature is useful for coordinating with daycare centers and sharing school work, but may not be available immediately. While Google's solution is useful for users in the Google ecosystem, other password managers such as 1Password offer more advanced sharing options and customization for sharing passwords with third parties.

Although Netflix and other streaming services are cracking down on sharing passwords with friends, it's still okay to share your login information with family members. Some great alternative password managers, like 1Password, simplify this process with dedicated secure sharing options. And Google is finally getting into the game. The company has announced that you will soon be able to share your login details directly with Google Family Groups.

“Accounts in family groups will soon be able to share usernames and passwords for specific websites and services directly from Google Password Manager,” Google wrote in an announcement. Examples include sharing a single account to work with a daycare center, or when a child wants to give their parent access to school work, the company said. Given the wording, this feature may not be immediately available by default.

Password sharing was previously discovered to be in development in Chrome. Back in November, we were already able to activate and successfully test this feature using the chrome://flags/#password-sharing flag, which needs to be enabled on both sender and recipient. I did.Once everything is ready, a new[共有]A button will appear. In the pop-up, select who you want to share your password with, followed by a confirmation. The login details will become part of the recipient's password manager, allowing them to autofill and search the details.

This approach works well if everyone in your family is in a Google Family Group, but it's not useful if you need to share access with others. Other password managers, like 1Password, simplify this process and allow you to temporarily share your passwords with third parties while keeping a record of when and how often you shared your data. You can also set timers and limits on the number of times your login data can be accessed. However, for users deeply embedded in the Google ecosystem, Google's solution remains the most comfortable.

Password sharing and other activities to commemorate Safer Internet Day

The official announcement of this feature was made as part of Google's Safer Internet Day announcement. In addition to a more secure way to share login information with your family, Google.org is also investing $20 million to support organizations interested in teaching children healthy, productive relationships with technology. We have also committed to donating. The company is also partnering with Highlights Magazine to release a special edition featuring Google's Be Internet Awesome curriculum. This edition is available for free on the Highlights website.

