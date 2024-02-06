Model N report highlights medical technology priorities and challenges





Model N, a revenue optimization and compliance company, releases its sixth annual State of Revenue Report, revealing the top business priorities and challenges of executives at life sciences and high-tech companies.

The company's 2024 report cites process efficiency and cost reduction measures as management priorities, with emphasis on advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve these priorities. I am. Supply chain disruptions have emerged as one of the biggest obstacles to innovation in any industry, for the second year in a row.

Other innovation hurdles include changing and unpredictable customer demand, fluctuating material availability, constant regulatory changes, and staffing challenges. When it comes to process efficiency, three-quarters of executives say their current approach to revenue optimization needs improvement, and survey responses indicate that advanced analytics (68%), AI (59%) %) plan to enhance revenue operations by incorporating robotic process automation (46%).

Rehman Rayani, chief strategy and marketing officer for Model N, said: AI and analytics usher in a new era of revenue optimization and compliance across the Life Science and High Tech industries. Outdated, manual or patchwork sales and revenue processes can undermine profitability even for the most innovative companies. New technologies will also unlock the data-driven insights manufacturers need to maximize revenue and maintain compliance.

Although 60% of executives currently do not consider their organizations to be very data-driven, nearly all executives surveyed use a variety of tools to make business decisions. Using external data resources from sources. To enhance these data sources, 94% of executives are willing to anonymously provide data to create industry benchmarks that inform revenue strategy.

Beyond persistent macroeconomic headwinds, the 2024 survey results highlighted several industry-specific challenges. Many pharmaceutical executives are concerned about the impact regulation will have on future profits. Half of the leaders surveyed are preparing for a significant impact on their bottom line from price negotiations with Medicare under the Inflation Control Act, more than double the 2023 survey results.

Additionally, 94% of pharmaceutical executives reported challenges with prescription validation, the process by which manufacturers confirm that payers are meeting contractual agreements regarding prescription placement. Manual audits (49%) and limited access to prescription data (48%) were cited as the biggest challenges to ensuring compliance.

From lost revenue to government fines, the consequences of poor customer and member data can range from lost revenue to government fines. However, only half of executives rate their company's membership management processes as highly effective.

Communication between field sales and operations teams is a top concern for medical technology executives, with only 38% of companies saying communication is good. Improving this area will immediately streamline the execution of your trades and increase profitability. The medical technology industry continues to adapt to new financing and subscription models for capital equipment and software, evolving from one-time revenue to recurring revenue. Nearly 60% of executives reported finding it difficult to manage such a model.

Manufacturers can gain insight into changing market conditions from channel sales data, but only 27% of companies consistently use this data to make pricing decisions. With greater insight into channel data, you can more quickly make more strategic sales pivots in response to changing market conditions. Channel data helps manufacturers prevent gray market sales. These unauthorized sales expose manufacturers to risks from regulators and law enforcement, and most executives investigated face risks ranging from brand reputation damage to financial and legal liability. reported concerns.

“Model N's 2018 model is the first of its kind,” said Suresh Kannan, Chief Product Officer, Model N. Life sciences and high-tech manufacturers rely on complex, multi-step revenue processes. Failure to consistently monitor, analyze and optimize these processes increases risk. This year's State of Revenue Report explores how existing business practices must evolve and leverage the power of data and advanced analytics to overcome industry challenges, optimize revenue, and meet critical business needs. It emphasizes what is there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/latest-medtech-news/model-n-report-highlights-top-medtech-priorities-and-challen/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos