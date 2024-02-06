My comments are in a linked Google Doc in Dropbox that I sent in Slack





Thank you for sending it with me. I left a comment in Google Docs.

Can't you see my comment? You are looking at an old document. I copied your Google Doc and created a new Google Doc called “Proposal v2 Comments”. Once we receive your comments, we will compile them all into a “Proposal v3 FINAL.” Then just copy and paste the new document link into the spreadsheet where you keep track of all your document links. And of course, make sure you're using the latest spreadsheet (a copy of spreadsheet COPY_01).

Still not seeing the link? At the bottom of yesterday's Slack thread, it says which shared drive folder links to the Dropbox folder that contains all your shared PDFs. Ah, my mistake. Actually, it's at the bottom of the thread about what everyone had for lunch yesterday. Well, I'll send it to you again. I just responded to Jeff's email with the link and asked him to forward it to you. The subject is “email”.

I can't open the document? I don't know how to make this any easier. We've reset the document permissions, but you'll need to sign in to the email [email protected] using the password you texted in iMessage. When you sign in to your email, you'll be asked to create a Microsoft Teams account. I have a link to a document in my Teams channel that says “NO DOCUMENTS LINKS!!!” From there you will find links to some of the current .docs of WeTransfer. All WeTransfer links have expired. To find a link that hasn't expired, you'll have to look through the email thread I forwarded as “FYI.” Thread depth should be 110-120 emails.

Once you find the link, download a password-protected 17 GB PowerPoint file. You will need the password found in our password document. This must be on a shared Z:// drive set up in 2002. To open Excel sheets, you must make sure your computer is running Windows 98. From there, use your password to open Company Presentation PowerPoint and find the link to your main Dropbox folder. Dropbox contains all the links to your Box folder, which contains all the links to your Google Drive folder, and no one can see, hear, or touch it. This is the difficult part. Admittedly, Google Drive's folders are a bit disorganized, so you end up clicking through 37 different documents with names that have nothing to do with the content of the document. You have to read most of the document to guess who wrote it and in what year. You're looking for the document I wrote yesterday. The comments should be there.

Jesus. Just want these faxed to you?! To make things easier, we've launched her 30-day free trial of Asana. I also set up trials of Monday, Airtable, Jira, Workday, Loom, Boom, Flunt, Pringo, Viver, Blabby, tired, Burbble, and her Bungle apps and signed up for each one. She then posted the document in the comments section of her job posting on Indeed.com. Just kidding, you weren't fired. However, to gain access to Google Drive, please reapply by submitting your resume and cover letter.

you know what? Can I walk up to your desk and check it out loud?

