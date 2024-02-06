Cornered PTI turns to technology and innovation to counter challenges





A few days before Pakistan's February 8 elections, Komal Asghar, wearing a mask and scarf, led a team of similarly dressed women through the alleys of the eastern city of Lahore. Their mission was to knock on doors and distribute election pamphlets emblazoned with photos of the jailed former prime minister. Imran Khan Asghar, a 25-year-old insurance company employee, gave up his day job for a month to work for Khan's embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. . Mr. Khan has been in prison since August. A number of PTI candidates are in jail or on the run on politically motivated charges. A Reuters reporter witnessed one of many rallies where PTI supporters claim to have been disrupted. I'm with Mr. Khan. I don't care about my life. My God is with me, Komal said, adding that the former prime minister's opponents can do whatever they want. Komal said that covering her face and hair, which not all women normally wear, made it easier for her to campaign without attracting unwanted attention. Because the public perceives women as not a threat, their campaigning is less likely to lead to conflict, she said. PTI is reportedly running a two-pronged election strategy of covert campaigning, often led by female teacher volunteers, and generative AI technology. The party used generative AI to create a video of party founder Khan reading out a speech he delivered from his cell to his lawyer, urging supporters to come forward. Election day. The company has been organizing online rallies on social media that have been viewed by hundreds of thousands of people at a time, according to YouTube data. Khan, who was barred from holding political office by a court last year, is not the first Pakistani leader to be jailed during an election campaign. However, due to PTI's ability to leverage new technology and her personal popularity among former cricketers, Khan has always been in the headlines. Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison on January 30th for leaking state secrets. He was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison for illegally selling state gifts. And on Saturday, she was sentenced to seven years in prison for illegal marriage. She has denied all charges and her lawyers say they plan to appeal. The 71-year-old won the last election in 2018 but fell into a feud with the country's powerful militaries and was controversially ousted in 2022, with the PTI saying the military is trying to oust him. He blames it. Although there are no reliable opinion polls publicly available, PTI workers at the US-based think tank Brookings Institution and independent analysts such as Madiha Afzal say Mr Khan has It says it maintains strong support among young people. Nevertheless, the restrictions are likely to limit the PTI's ability to compete with rivals such as its front-runner, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Afzal said. Stated. Sharif returned from exile late last year, and his corruption conviction and lifetime ban from politics were recently swiftly overturned by the Supreme Court. A PML-N spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. This is a major structural barrier for PTI in this election. Mr Afzal said the party was likely to lose despite its popularity, adding that Mr Khan's loyal following meant it was too early to abolish the party completely. PTI has not announced who it will recommend as prime minister if it wins on February 8. Restrictions on the party have forced it to prioritize digital campaigning, said Gibran Ilyas, PTI's US-based social media director, similar to other digital political parties. The leader is based overseas. Only about half of Pakistan's 240 million people own a smartphone and internet connectivity is patchy, but the PTI hopes it can reach enough young people to influence elections. ing. The voting age is he 18 years old, and more than two-thirds of his voters are under 45 years old. Central to this strategy is reminding those who may have voted for his PTI because of its famous founder that it is still Khan's party. We have never held a political rally before. Ilyas said when he was planning an online rally in the absence of Imran Khan, he wanted to find a way to introduce him to the nation. His team created three clips of the former prime minister's speech using generative AI software from US startup Eleven Labs. Khan's lawyer exchanged messages between the PTI and its founder during the prison visit, and the party took down the speech from his notes. Ilyas said he discussed the potential for abuse and decided to stick with voice AI only. Eleven Labs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. PTI has also developed an app where Facebook and WhatsApp users can find candidates of political parties in their constituencies. Many voters recognized PTI as its election symbol of a cricket bat, but the Election Commission recently announced that PTI has changed its symbol to a technicality of not conducting proper internal leadership elections. prohibited to use. This decision means that PTI candidates are running without being affiliated with any formal political party. PTI has also been holding online rallies in an attempt to replicate the rallies held in parks and major intersections across the country. But voters are having trouble accessing rallies. Since Khan was first arrested in May, NetBlocks' global internet watchdog has found that PTI's access to social media platforms including YouTube, I discovered that it was interrupted several times. Pakistan's IT Ministry and Telecommunications Authority did not respond to requests for comment. Despite PTI's online reach, elections in Pakistan, where voters live in populous port cities, vast deserts and some of the world's highest mountain ranges, rely on poll workers to boost turnout. Banners and posters of political parties such as the PML-N are a common sight across the country, but Reuters reporters in Karachi and Lahore, home to more than 30 million people, saw almost no PTI banners. Naveed Gul, a Lahore-based PTI organizer, said posters are often removed by authorities shortly after being put up. The ongoing crackdown came to a boil on January 28, when the PTI was scheduled to hold a national rally on a cool Sunday morning. However, in Karachi, Pakistan's most populous city, there were violent clashes between police and Khan's supporters. Law enforcement fired tear gas, according to television footage. A police spokesperson said 72 people were arrested in the three days following the clashes. In Lahore, hundreds of PTI workers and supporters gathered at the home of Salman Akram Raja, Khan's chief lawyer and PTI legislative candidate. Reuters reporters saw Mr. Raja come out of his home and be greeted by a large police force. Mr. Raja was threatened with detention if he did not call off a planned rally, and a Reuters reporter heard police officials say they had orders from higher ups. After consulting with his aides, Mr. Raja told his supporters to disperse peacefully. He told Reuters that in the run-up to elections, it is important that people be released from detention and able to campaign, even in a limited capacity. There is a sense of fear in the air for most candidates every time they go out on the campaign trail. He said. Everyone feels that every day of the campaign is a war. AFP

