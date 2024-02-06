US says people should stop wearing Vision Pro goggles while driving a Tesla





Videos shared on social media this week depict an almost dystopian and futuristic scene. Tesla drivers wearing Apple Vision Pro headsets and in autopilot mode seem oblivious to the road in front of them.

The video prompted federal transportation officials to issue a warning.

But are people really wearing Apple's futuristic new goggles and mindlessly driving around in their Teslas on autopilot mode? Or is it all a little bit of everything? Is it part of a never-ending cycle of people doing stupid things for clicks, likes, views, and influence?

The new goggles have the ability to integrate digital apps and the surrounding environment into one immersive space, and since their release on February 2, videos of people wearing the goggles in strange environments have surfaced on the internet. began to appear.

Some of the videos taken inside the car are staged, and many are clearly recorded by someone other than the driver. Video is not very popular. Still, they seemed reckless for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to voice his opinion on social media.

Reminder All advanced driver assistance systems currently available require a human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times, Buttigieg said in a post on X. This is a Tesla Cybertruck pickup.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also participated Tuesday. The agency said in a statement that driving while wearing a VR headset is reckless and shows a disregard for the safety of everyone on the road.

“It was all about the content,” Dante Lentini, 21, who posted a video of himself behind the wheel of a moving Tesla wearing a Vision Pro headset, said in an interview.

In the video, Lentini appears to be typing while wearing a headset while reflective piano music plays in the background.

Mr. Lentini wrote about the X, clearly with the famous Apple advertising campaign of the late 1990s in mind. His videos have been viewed over 24 million times. (One commenter wrote that I really hope you get arrested for this.)

Later in the video, Lentini appears to be pulled over in a parking lot, with a police car with its lights on in the background. The way the video was edited suggests that Lentini was stopped for driving while wearing a headset.

But Lentini said in an interview that police were responding to something else in the area at the time and that he and someone else recorded it at the right moment at the right time.

He also said that despite what appears in the video, he did not have any apps turned on on his headset and that he only had the headset on for about 30 seconds.

It was just for the video, he said.

Videos and images are circulating on social media of people not only driving around wearing Vision Pro headsets, but also eating at restaurants and working out at gyms.

Is this the future? Are we living in a world where people can't leave the digital realm long enough to focus solely on daily tasks like socializing and exercising?

Eric Decker, a YouTube and TikTok creator who goes by the name Airrack, posted a video that pokes fun at the average day of an Apple Vision Pro owner, showing him lifting weights at the gym while wearing the headset, He was shown getting his hair cut and exercising. Airport security, walking down the street, and even in the shower. (Vision Pro is not waterproof.)

I really feel like most of these videos are skits, Lentini said. That's all you need to know.

Still, joke or not, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday that distracted driving is no joke. According to the agency, more than 3,500 people died in distracted driving-related crashes in the United States in 2021, and more than 360,000 were injured.

There are currently no fully self-driving cars on the market, officials said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. Apple declined to comment on the video, but referred to safety guidance on its website about how to properly use Vision Pro.

Never use it while driving a moving vehicle, riding a bicycle, operating heavy machinery, or in any other safety-sensitive situation, the company says.

Lentini said the Vision Pro headset has a driving mode feature for passengers that disables the use of many apps.

Apple is touting the Vision Pro as a spatial computing device that allows users to watch videos, send email, and surf the Internet in immersive virtual reality. Headset prices start at $3,499.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/06/technology/personaltech/apple-vision-pro-tesla.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos