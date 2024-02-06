Google agrees to $350 million settlement over data breach





Google has settled a long-running class action lawsuit centered on how a security flaw in its now-defunct social media platform Google Plus leaked millions of user data to outside developers. It plans to pay $50 million.

In December, the tech giant also settled a lawsuit brought by a Chrome user who was tracked online while in an incognito mode meant to protect users from such tracking.

Under the terms of Monday's settlement, Google denies that the plaintiffs suffered any harm as a result of the episode and has valid defenses to the claims, but it seeks to avoid costly and distracting ongoing litigation. He said he has decided to settle the lawsuit. The terms of the settlement state that Google also denies misleading investors.

The Google Plus lawsuit dates back to October 2018, when reports revealed that Google discovered that users' personal data had been compromised for years but had remained silent about the matter. Ta. In October, the Wall Street Journal reported that company insiders advised against alerting shareholders or the public about the issue. According to a report in the Journals, Google officials have known about the issue for months but haven't said anything about it.

The lawsuit was filed three days after the Journal report was published.

According to a 2018 report in the Journals, a software issue that leaked Google Plus users' data began in 2015 and was not discovered or fixed until March 2018. The magazine reported that it had reviewed a memo from Google's legal and policy staff advising senior executives that it was risky to publish the episode. There will likely be regulatory interest soon.

CEO Sundar Pichai was reportedly informed of the plan not to warn users. The newspaper also reported that the leaked profile data included names, email addresses, dates of birth, gender, profile photos, where they lived, occupations, and relationship status.

Google emphasized in a statement Tuesday that the security lapse in question relates to a product the company no longer offers.

“We regularly identify and fix problems in our software, disclose information about them, and take these issues seriously,” Google spokesperson Jos Castaeda said in a statement. This issue concerns a product that no longer exists, and I'm glad to have it resolved. -The settlement was agreed to in October but was not made public until Monday.

Get more insights at

recorded future

intelligence cloud.

learn more.

There are no past articles

There are no new articles

Suzanne Smalley

Suzanne Smalley is a reporter covering privacy, disinformation and cybersecurity policy at The Record. She previously worked as a cybersecurity reporter at Cyber ​​Scoop and Reuters. Early in her career, Suzanne covered Boston police for the Boston Globe and covered two presidential campaigns for Newsweek. She lives in Washington with her husband and her three children.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://therecord.media/google-agrees-to-settle-data-leak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos