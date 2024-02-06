Tesla owners told not to wear Apple virtual reality headsets while driving





Tesla owners are being reminded to keep their eyes on the road after a video of a driver wearing an Apple virtual reality headset went viral.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that all modern vehicles require a driver to be behind the wheel “at all times.”

However, one driver admitted that his video was a prank.

Tesla and Apple have been contacted for comment.

Videos posted online show people sitting in the driver's seats of cars with self-driving modes and wearing Apple headsets over their eyes.

One of them was reposted by Pete Buttigieg, who wrote: “CAUTION – All advanced driver assistance systems currently available require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times.”

Another video posted on the day Apple Vision Pro was released to the public shows a man wearing a headset in a Tesla nearly getting pulled over by police.

However, Gizmodo reports that he said it was a “skit” he made with a friend and that he “drove for 30 to 40 seconds with the headset on.”

Apple's user guide warns against using headsets while driving, but Tesla says drivers must “maintain control and responsibility of the vehicle” at all times, even in self-driving mode. ing.

The Apple Vision Pro headset was released in the US on February 2nd at a price of $3,499 ($2,749). A release date in the UK has yet to be determined.

Although some modes allow users to see through the glass, visibility while driving is still severely limited.

The company avoids calling it virtual reality or any other similar name, instead calling it “spatial computing.”

“Do not describe your app's experience as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (XR), or mixed reality (MR),” the company said in a blog post for developers.

Videos of people wearing headsets on New York subways and gyms have been posted online.

