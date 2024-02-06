New problem with Google Pixel 8 camera





Joe Marling / Digital Trends

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are two of the best Android smartphones of 2023 and will continue to be great smartphones in 2024. But in typical Google Pixel fashion, it also tends to be quite buggy. That's still true four months later. Phone release.

On the r/GooglePixel subreddit, a user reported a strange bug with the Pixel 8's camera. When using your phone's camera app, tap anywhere in the viewfinder to manually adjust the focus and exposure of what you're looking at. For example, tapping a dark area in the viewfinder will change the exposure, brightening the viewfinder and making it easier to see your subject. Tap an area that is too bright to darken it. For some reason, this doesn't work as intended on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

If you're using the default 1x zoom in the Pixel 8's camera app, tapping the screen will change the focus but not the exposure. Other zoom lengths in the app (0.5x, 2x, 5x, etc.) will change the exposure, but if it's set to 1x you can't manually adjust the exposure for some reason. Most people take photos this way. , since this is the default zoom length when starting the camera.

Joe Marling / Digital Trends

A thread on Reddit confirms that users are experiencing the issue on both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Some commenters claim that the issue cannot be reproduced on Pixel 8 models. So, the situation may vary depending on whether your phone is affected or not.

I tested this on a Pixel 8 Pro and the bug is real. If your camera app is set to 1x, holding the camera up to an overhead light in your bedroom and tapping the light and the wall next to it won't change the exposure at all. But if you want to change it to any other value, even 0.9x or 1.1x, you can manually change the exposure without any problem. 9to5Google also reported that the issue was also reproduced on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

It's unclear how long this bug has been around or if and when Google will fix it, but if you have a Pixel 8 device, it's worth keeping an eye on.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/google-pixel-8-camera-bug-broken-exposure-report-news/

