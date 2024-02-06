Google makes sharing passwords with family much easier





Although crackdowns on password sharing are all the rage these days, you may still need to share your login information with someone in your household. Maybe it's to check your child's homework app or make a payment. There are many cases in which it is necessary to communicate this sensitive information to family members.

Google announced today that users will soon be able to use the Password Manager app to share login details with connected family groups.

The feature was introduced as part of what Google calls Safer Internet Day, an effort to help children develop safe and healthy relationships with technology. But it's easy to see that it has broader implications.

When you access your saved passwords through the Google Password Manager app, you'll see a small “Share” button in the bottom right corner. Tap that button and you'll see a list of connected family members. After you select where to send your password, you will be prompted to confirm your selection. Your login name and password will then become part of your password manager, allowing you to autofill them or provide information to log in manually.

Unlike some third-party password managers, there's no way to share your password with anyone who isn't connected to your Google Family account.

Password sharing is currently not available, but given Google's official announcement, the feature should be available soon. Password sharing joins several other features that are part of the Google Family apps, including parental controls, shared payments, shared Google One storage, shared notes and calendars, and shared content purchases.

Today's announcement also includes streamlining SafeSearch settings for users under 18 and simplifying access to parental controls. Parents who are already logged in can access their accounts by simply searching Google for “parental controls.”

