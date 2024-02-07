Music Villa aims to bring the feel of a hometown music store to its new location in Billings





BOZEMAN Music Villa has been Bozeman's go-to guitar shop since its inception in the 50's. The current store is located in downtown Bozeman on East Main, but it has now been announced that a new store will be opening in Billings.

Founded in Music Villa in 1989, Geno Kreis, who has worked with the store on and off in purchasing and management roles, says he has come to think of himself as a local, local music store. He said he is doing so.

Music Villa had been around the Gallatin Valley since the '50s under various names until it was purchased by the Decker family in 1982. The first location was on the corner of 7th Street and Main until 2000 when he moved to its current location on East Main. It is now a music villa. plans to open a new store in Billings.

It wasn't necessarily planned. Kreis said Billings has an opportunity to help people who are considering a career change from the industry.

Music Villa has acquired Guitars and Amps, a Billings music store formerly located on Grand Avenue. Music Villa is consolidating its operations and opening an all-new location at 112 North Broadway, which is currently undergoing renovations.

This was a great opportunity to keep employees in Billings who have dedicated their lives to the community.

Kreis said Billings has a lot of great music stores, but Music Villa will offer something more to the music community.

It's a kind of barber shop. A lot of unexpected things happen inside the store. People meet each other and connect to cover gigs and open spots that need to be filled for bands, he said.

The Music Villas Billings store is scheduled to open this spring.

