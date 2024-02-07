Receive personalized news from Google Assistant every day.Here's how you can too





June Wang/ZDNET

When you say “OK, Google, play news,” your phone, tablet, or speaker plays an audio summary of the news, like a podcast dedicated to important events around the world. . But where and how do you choose your sources?

you.

More specifically, it's a configuration option.

By default, Google Assistant is set to use specific news outlets, but developers allow you to customize those sources. This is a useful feature, especially if you have a favorite news source.

There are several categories to choose from, including General, Technology, Business, Sports, World, Entertainment, Politics, Science, Health, Arts & Lifestyle, National, and Local. Within each category, there are different sources to choose from. This list is not exhaustive (local news may use more sources), but you should find enough to complete your news roundup.

Learn how to customize your news summary from Google Assistant.

How to customize news sources

What you need: All you need is an Android device with Google Assistant. Make sure your device is fully updated. This not only gives you the best experience, but also increases security with updates. If you delay too much, your device may become vulnerable.

Now let's add some sources.

First, open the Settings app. To do this, pull down the notification shade twice and tap the gear icon at the bottom, or find the Settings launcher in the app drawer and tap it.

Then find and tap Apps.

[設定]The app will appear near the top of the page.

Screenshot by Jack Warren/ZDNET

[アプリ]on the page,[アシスタント]Find the entry and tap it.

“Assistant” is located in the “General” section.

Screenshot by Jack Warren/ZDNET

The next step in the journey is to find and tap you.

Who said we can't find you in the digital divide…

Jack Warren/ZDNET

On the page that appears, tap News.

All the news you deserve to hear.

Jack Warren/ZDNET

On the News page, tap Add Show at the top. You can then go to the source page and look through all the categories and lists. Once you find the source you want, tap the star icon to add it. Continue this until you have added all the sauces you need. When finished, tap Done.

You will find many sources to choose from.

Screenshot by Jack Warren/ZDNET

Finally, you can organize your news sources and place your favorites at the top. To move a source, grab the move handle on the left side of the source and drag it up or down. Continue this until you get the desired order.

Placing sources is as easy as tapping and dragging.

Screenshot by Jack Warren/ZDNET

congratulations. We've customized the news sources your Google Assistant uses when you say “Hey Google, play news.” Now your Android will read only the news you want.

And who said we would never approach singularity?

