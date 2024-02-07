SIU Carbondale research team searches for rare earth elements in old mine





CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) – Are the materials needed to power the future hidden inside an abandoned coal mine in the Heartland?

A research team from Southern Illinois University is exploring old mines in hopes of discovering rare earth elements used in today's high-tech equipment.

“It's been a great experience and I'm really enjoying it,” said Haoran Yang, a graduate student at SIU.

Yang is part of a research team that is exploring abandoned coal mines in search of rare earth elements (REEs).

So I went there and worked with the team to collect a large amount of samples and bring them back to the lab, Yang said.

And located in the heart of southern Illinois, Associate Professor Jia Liu said there are multiple coal mining sites nearby.

We have a lot of abandoned coal mine sites, but they're actually all an hour away from us, Liu said.

Mr. Liu is leading the team. He said REEs are often used in high-tech consumer products.

For example, mobile phones, computers, wind turbines, etc. So, in fact, this kind of element is increasing more and more, Liu said.

However, finding rare earth elements can be difficult. Only about 13 percent of the world's rare earths are found in the United States.

But scientists have known for years that coal mines have the potential to become gold mines for rare earth elements.

Lewes' research team is focused on finding ways to recover rare earth elements scattered across southern Illinois.

“We were collecting acid runoff wastewater from four different locations around Carbondale and working to extract rare earth elements,” said Partha Protim Bhowmik, a graduate student in civil engineering at SIU.

Liu said what her team discovered during the two-year research project could shape the future of the Heartland and beyond.

In the future, we really hope that this technology, the chemical recovery technology of rare earth elements, will become an innovative technology for recovering rare earth elements, Liu said.

This research is all thanks to a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior to support the recovery of these rare earth elements.

Click here for more information about this study.

