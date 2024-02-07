ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery team up to launch sports superstreamer





CNN —

Three major sports broadcasters are teaming up to create a super platform that will house their sports assets under one streaming roof. This is a groundbreaking move that was once unthinkable as the industry rapidly transitions from linear television to streaming services.

Disney's ESPN, Fox Corp. and Warner Bros. Discovery (CNN's parent company) announced Tuesday that the new service will launch in the fall.

The service, which is one-third owned by the two companies, provides consumers with access to numerous sporting events, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and FIFA World Cup games. NASCAR races, UFC matches, and PGA Tour golf tournaments will also be featured.

The companies have not disclosed how much the upcoming sports platform will cost to subscribe to or what it will be called. Additional information will be announced closer to launch.

An ESPN spokesperson said the company plans to launch its own robust direct-to-consumer service. And Warner Bros. Discovery has sports offerings on its platform, Max.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox rose slightly in after-hours trading on the news. Disney's stock price, which reports earnings on Wednesday, fell about 1%.

The three media companies celebrated the preliminary agreement to launch the service as a major milestone for the industry.

With millions of consumers cutting the cord each year, traditional media companies have been working for years to transition from relying on traditional cable bundles to profitable streaming services, and the rapid rise of Netflix has Transition is being encouraged.

Bob Iger, CEO of ESPN's parent company Disney, and David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, after spending billions of dollars on their streaming service to compete with Netflix. Leaders of several major media companies, including , recently issued the following warning to consumers: Expect more bundles.

Executives are excited about the prospect of a partnership that will allow them to join forces to take on Netflix and other big tech companies like Amazon and Apple, which have much deeper pockets.

Iger said the launch of this new streaming sports service is an important step forward for the media business. Zaslav said this partnership demonstrates our ability to drive innovation as an industry. Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch also said he believes the streamer will offer a great array of sports content to passionate fans outside of traditional bundles.

The ability to watch sports through direct-to-consumer products could accelerate the decline of the cable subscription business, given that live events like this have long been a pillar of consumer demand that underpinned traditional bundles. There is a high possibility that it will.

But as sports rights costs have soared in recent years and the television business has suffered from cord-cutting, media executives have sought innovative ways to preserve valuable rights while moving toward a streaming future.

Discussions about creating a sports streaming service with an independent management team began about six months ago among executives involved.

Notably absent from the partnership were NBCUniversal and Paramount Global, both of which have their own services that stream sporting events.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/06/media/espn-fox-warner-bros-discovery-team-up-sports-streamer/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos