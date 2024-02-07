Why are you a bard? Google's AI chatbot adopts a new name





Oh, please give me another name! What's your name? The one we call a bard would smell just as sweet by any other name.

— Anders Byland misquotes the original Bard William Shakespeare.

The Google Bard chatbot hasn't had the smoothest rollout ever. Google's parent company Alphabet (GOOG 0.33%) (GOOGL 0.29%) launched this artificial intelligence (AI) technology exactly one year ago, just two months and one week after OpenAI introduced its revolutionary ChatGPT tool. We have announced our service.

But Bard didn't really challenge the original AI chatbot in many ways, and Bard's short history is already full of failures and limitations. So it makes perfect sense that Google Bard would take the opportunity of his one-year anniversary to get a new name, and hopefully move the current tool away from its problematic introduction.

Starting tomorrow, the artist formerly known as Google Bard will be known as Symb…wait, those are the wrong notes. Ahem. The new Google Gemini will appear on the Internet on February 6th, but the name change is actually one of his least interesting updates. Whatever you call it, Google Bard/Gemini is starting to look like a full-fledged ChatGPT replacement these days.

First of all, what's in the name?

The impending name change comes from several changelogs for Bard's mobile app, published separately by at least two different sources. The sections related to names are:

Bard is now Gemini

What it is: Gemini is the best way to access Google AI directly. All the collaboration features you know and love are still here and will continue to get even better in the Age of Gemini. He also evolved the UI to reduce visual distractions, improve readability, and simplify navigation.

Why: We're committed to giving everyone direct access to Google AI, and as of this week, all Gemini users in supported countries and languages ​​can now access Google's best family of AI models. I did. To better reflect this commitment, we have changed the name of Bard to Gemini.

Thus ended the era of the bard. The entire system will be known by the name of the underlying AI engine.

As Shakespeare wrote long ago, the name change shouldn't be that important. Bard, stop saying that name!

Tell me how you got here and why?

Of course, the new name doesn't necessarily mean that chatbot users will fall in love with the Google Gemini service. Achieving that ideal goal will require significant platform upgrades.

Internal test users reportedly told Google shortly before launch, calling the system “worse than useless” and even “pathological liars,” and telling Google not to release Bard too soon. It is said that the request was made to In fact, the first public technology demo demonstrated the ability of large-scale language models (LLMs) to present made-up astronomy tidbits as proven truth, and to “hallucinate” inaccurate statements of fact.

But Bird quickly improved. Google likes to work on the principle of “fail fast.” This means adding new features and upgrading the experience very quickly, and fixing any issues that may arise from introducing incomplete or flawed details. This process can also be called “rapid iteration” because it helps Google iterate on half-baked ideas until they become useful features.

In that regard, recent head-to-head comparisons between Bard and ChatGPT still tend to favor OpenAI's system, but the difference becomes much smaller over time.

From now on, I'll never be a bard

The Bard version of the Gemini brand also includes some new system upgrades.

Currently, Google Bard is more of an addition to your smartphone's existing Google apps than a standalone tool. Tomorrow, we'll be adding a separate Gemini app for Android and a Gemini tab to the Google app on iPhone. Either way, for the first time you'll get an interactive experience like ChatGPT, which was previously only available in the browser-based Bard version. Powered by a top-of-the-line Ultra 1.0 AI model, the premium service called Gemini Advanced promises to deliver better results for complex tasks. Previously expected to arrive on phones as Bard Advanced, the app arrives with an overall rebranding. We can't wait to see reviewers test this upgraded Gemini system in direct comparison to the latest and greatest ChatGPT systems. This may be the last straw to break his ChatGPT's dominance in the emerging AI chatbot field. So far, most Bard users haven't had easy access to the Gemini engine, but this week it's becoming the default experience in 150 countries. As a result, many people will be able to upload files and generate images and audio for AI analysis through Google's recommended AI assistant. The recent ChatGPT update introduced similar functionality, so it's time to bring similar functionality to Bard/Gemini. What satisfaction can you get tonight?

Many observers see chatbots like ChatGPT as a serious threat to Google's namesake search service, which generates most of Alphabet's revenue and profits. Therefore, Google should do everything in its power to ward off this threat by providing equivalent tools under its own wings.

Bird never seemed ready to shoulder that burden, in part due to some early misfortune. A new name isn't enough to help consumers forget about illusions and a difficult user interface, but Gemini-powered systems are also coming close to the quality of service of his ChatGPT.

So what's in the name? The star-crossed duel continues as ChatGPT responds to his Gemini's new challenges and steadily improves his experience over time. Alphabet may be fighting for the search crown, but investors like you and I can only hope that its efforts pay off. To be clear, this company is too original and well-researched to be doomed by OpenAI's bald challenge.

Thanks for the memories, Bird. Now, I have to find another excuse to inject some Shakespearean fun into this humble column.

Alphabet executive Suzanne Frye is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anders Bylund has a position in his Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a position in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

