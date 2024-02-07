Google Android February 14, 2024 security update arrives





Samsung Galaxy S23 series comes pre-installed with One UI 5.1 software based on Android 13. After getting the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update last year, One UI 6.1 will soon roll out to these Samsung flagships. If you own a Galaxy S23 series model, you should bookmark this tracker for the latest insights.

Follow us on social Google News |Telegram |X/Twitter |Facebook | WhatsApp

One UI 6.1, also based on Android 14, was first rolled out on January 17, 2024, but Samsung is already testing the build internally. One UI 6.0 saw a major overhaul of the user interface, while the next incremental upgrade aims to install his AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Android 14 Update Tracker

Note: Add or remove entries only to provide useful insights.

One UI 6.1 (Android 14) News:

February 4th

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is said to receive the One UI 6.1 update after the February 2024 security patch rollout.

If you have additional information about the One UI 6.0 update based on Android 14 for Samsung Galaxy S23 series, please share it via social media.Our social handles are: Google News |Telegram |X/Twitter |Facebook | WhatsApp

One UI 6.0 update –

November 10th

Samsung has finally rolled out the Stable One UI 6.0 update to the Galaxy S23 series (carrier-locked and unlocked models) in the US.

October 30th

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update to the Galaxy S23 series in several markets, including Europe and Asia.

August 10

Samsung launched Android 14 beta for the Galaxy S23 series in early August. The beta program is available in seven countries as it was last year, but beta 1 is only available in three markets, including the United States, Germany, and South Korea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sammyfans.com/2024/02/06/google-android-14-february-2024-security-update-arrived/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos