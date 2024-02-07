Google's Chinese software engineer accused of murdering wife leaves hospital, awaits arraignment





Chen Liren, the Chinese software engineer at Google who is accused of beating his wife to death in their home in Santa Clara, California, was transferred from a hospital to prison on Tuesday to await arraignment on murder charges.

Chen, who has been hospitalized since his arrest three weeks ago, has missed five scheduled arraignments. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

If convicted, he could face life in prison without parole.

On January 16, police tracked Mr. Chen down after receiving a report from a concerned acquaintance, and found him covered in blood at the home he shared with his wife, Yu Xuan-yi, who also worked at a major US tech company. and was arrested.

Yu's body was discovered in the bedroom of his home.

Google offices near our headquarters in Mountain View, California.Photo: Reuters

The reason for Chen's hospitalization was not disclosed. Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Michael Gadeberg said he will ask the court to deny Chen bail.

Chen and Yu are both 27-year-old software engineers who graduated from the elite Tsinghua University in Beijing and studied computer science at the University of California, San Diego. The incident shocked social media in mainland China.

Chen indicated on his LinkedIn profile that he works on the algorithm behind YouTube Shorts, a TikTok-like tool on the platform. Yu worked at Amazon for about a year and was also working at Google at the time of his death.

According to media reports, the couple recently bought a house together worth $2 million. Neighbors said the two lived a quiet and normal life, although they were isolated from the rest of the community.

Chinese-born Google engineer charged with assaulting wife to death in US

Mr. Yu's death came to light on January 16 after Mr. Chen's acquaintances expressed concern about Mr. Yu and him, as Mr. Chen would not answer the phone or answer the door.

The person reported seeing Chen through the window of the home, kneeling, hands in the air, motionless and staring blankly.

Santa Clara Fire Department officers then arrived at the couple's home around 11 a.m. for a welfare check.

When officers entered the residence, they found Yu's body on the bedroom floor, directly behind where Chen had been standing.

Shooting by Chinese doctoral student stirs anxiety among Asian Americans

Police arrested Chen and took him into custody.

According to the detective's statement of facts, Yu suffered severe blunt force trauma to the head. Chen's right hand was swollen and purple, there was blood on his clothes, legs, arms and hands, and there were scratches on his arms.

When a fire department official asked Chen how he injured his hand, Chen replied, “I hit my wife.”

Chen did not disclose a motive for the crime, according to the statement.

