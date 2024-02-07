Tech companies including Google, Microsoft, and Meta will continue to cut jobs in 2024, with an additional 32,000 employees laid off so far.





While 2022 ended on a difficult note, 2023 began even more so. Widespread layoffs in various industries, particularly in technology, sent shock waves throughout the global economy. Reduced earnings, job uncertainty, and increased stress have increased anxiety around the world. But this fear shows no signs of ending anytime soon. The world has celebrated her new year of 2024, but the routine of employee reductions is not over.

In fact, January saw more layoffs, hinting at potentially large-scale layoffs in the coming months of 2024. In a recent report by Bloomberg citing Layoffs.fyi, the publication revealed that about 32,000 engineers have been laid off so far. This follows recent announcements of job cuts by top technology companies and startups, including Google, Amazon, Meta and others, as part of restructuring and cost-cutting measures.

New to the list is Snapchat's parent company Snap. On Monday, the company announced plans to reduce its workforce by 10 percent worldwide, affecting 540 employees across all divisions. Earlier, e-commerce site eBay announced it would lay off 1,000 employees due to mass hiring due to the pandemic. The list is followed by major technology companies such as Amazon, Salesforce, Google, and Microsoft.

Roger Lee, founder of Layoffs.fyi, says two of the main reasons even big companies are having to make tough decisions are overemployment after the pandemic and “rising interest rates” over the past few months. . “Given the high interest rate environment and technology recession that lasted longer than originally expected, tech companies are still trying to correct overhiring during the pandemic surge,” he said in an email. “This year's layoffs are typically smaller and more targeted than those from a year ago.”

Another prominent reason for layoffs is competition in artificial intelligence. Lee points out that companies like OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google are competing to advance artificial intelligence and are shifting resources to focus on AI talent. In a recent analysis, CompTIA found that “jobs related to artificial intelligence or requiring AI skills increased by about 2,000 from his December to January to 17,479.”

Despite these advances, advances in AI are also driving increased hiring in the sector, as tech companies cut jobs and layoffs to shift focus. According to reports, both companies are willing to hire more employees skilled in AI and machine learning. CompTIA's report revealed that there were 33,727 active job postings in related fields in January alone. This is noted as the largest month-over-month increase in the past 12 months.

According to the report, the most in-demand AI-related jobs include AI researcher, senior applied scientist, software development engineer, AI technical solution lead, machine learning software engineer, robotics algorithm engineer, generative AI quality engineer, and AI data scientist. , which includes Machine Learning Engineer jobs. others.

Issuer:

Divya Bhati

date of issue:

February 6, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/google-microsoft-meta-and-other-tech-companies-continue-job-cuts-in-2024-laid-off-more-32000-employees-so-far-2498265-2024-02-06 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos